Are Matt Rife’s teeth real? The comedian’s fake teeth, explained

Rumors about Matt Rife‘s face have plagued the aspiring comedian for years, and the fumbling of his first-ever Netflix special isn’t helping optics much.

To be fair, the correlation between Rife’s face and his popularity online seem rather disconnected, but they are actually very much tied together. See, Rife’s career took off over the last few years, thanks in large part to TikTok and Rife’s good looks. The 28-year-old comic experienced a serious glow-up in recent years, and that — paired with a solid TikTok strategy — made way for a thirsty, and eager, fanbase.

That same fanbase, made up almost entirely of women, is falling off quick in the wake of Rife’s new Netflix special, which arrived on the streamer in early November. Starting things off with a joke about domestic violence would have been a bad idea a decade ago — in 2023, it has potential to be a career-ending mistake. Its still unclear if Rife has what it takes to recover from his major misstep, but one thing is certain — his career will never be the same.

Those early days of skating by on his looks are gone. Those full lips, strong jaw, and perfect teeth are all well and good, but in the wake of the Natural Selection controversy every aspect of Rife’s good looks are coming under scrutiny. We already debunked those rumors about the 28-year-old’s chiseled jaw, but now conversations are swirling around the comedian’s teeth. They certainly look pristine, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Rife’s pearly whites were bought and paid for.

Does Matt Rife have fake teeth?

A selection of growing humans experience a phenomenon known as the “glow up,” a period in which — sometimes long after the teenage years have passed — we suddenly come into our looks, bodies, and personalities. I experienced it for myself, sometime in my early 20s, so I can attest to just how big of a difference it can make. Gone were my awkward, brightly-colored braces (after a demoralizing four-years), my lanky, ungainly limbs, and my box bleached hair that never quite managed to make it past the orange stage.

Matt Rife underwent a similar, if somewhat less jarring, transformation. After first stepping onto the comedy scene as a slightly gawky 20-something, Rife underwent a major shift in recent years. As he left his youth behind and fully stepped into adulthood, Rife likewise left the awkward days of his youth behind. His jaw — which was always strong — chiseled out, he learned his angles, and he traded out his old chompers for a brand new set.

Rife openly admits to undergoing a toothy transformation, even noting — in an Instagram thank you to Dr. Kourosh Maddahi, also known as @the_smile_expert — that he used to hate his teeth. In a caption on his thank you post, Rife admitted that his teeth “used to be F**KED” but, after some work and more than a half-dozen veneers, his smile verges on show-stopping.