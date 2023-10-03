Brie Larson and her toned torso are giving lessons in chemistry with these sultry Chanel jacket selfies

Brie Larson is putting a twist on the classic “business in the front, party in the back” with her latest seductive selfies.

The Marvel actress posted a pair of photos to X (formerly known as Twitter), where she regularly delights us with fashion ensembles. This time, she’s ditched the loose fabric in favor of some form-fitting garments. Sporting a bedazzled pistachio green Chanel jacket, a matching silver skirt, and a lavender mini box bag, Larson gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “lessons in chemistry” with a “smize” (smile with your eyes) that Tyra Banks would be proud of.

Merci dreamboat @CHANEL and Virginie Viard for another inspiring and deeply beautiful show. It’s always the best to be with you. 💞 pic.twitter.com/3M6LSrI90T — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 3, 2023

The outfit’s crowning jewel is the sliver of skin Larson dares to expose down the center of the jacket’s opening. Although it’s faint from a distance, there’s no denying the ab muscles that decorate this Academy Award-winning actress’s torso. Galactic combat clearly does a body good.

Laron’s second solo outing as the spacefaring superhero Carol Danvers in The Marvels is gearing up for its highly-anticipated release later this Fall. On Nov. 10, the inevitable blockbuster will hopefully annihilate expectations and propel the Captain Marvel sequel to the top of the MCU’s best movies of the last few years.

Simultaneously, Larson will be in the throes of her Apple TV Plus series Lessons in Chemistry, set to premiere a month ahead of The Marvels and conclude just a few weeks after the feature film’s debut. Based on the New York Times Bestselling novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry will see Larson return to her dramatic roots as the character Elizabeth Zott, an outspokenly brilliant chemist caught up in the 1950s patriarchy.

The limited series already has a fair amount of praise attached to it, rocking a solid 83% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. Indeed, Larson has been doing anything but twiddling her thumbs. She’s been putting in the work behind the scenes, which explains the four upcoming projects she has in the pipeline, one of which includes the highly-anticipated Scott Pilgrim anime series on Netflix.

Who wouldn’t want to unbutton a few buttons at the end of a long day?