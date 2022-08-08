Brie Larson is here to remind you she has a really big hat

Brie Larson is letting the world know that she’s “still not over” a giant crocheted hat.

The Captain Marvel star made a post on Twitter with a very fashion-centric “sorry not sorry” post.

I’m sorry but I’m still not over this hat. pic.twitter.com/HUJOyti7r7 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 8, 2022

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Oscar-winner sport the green-and-yellow headpiece, either. Last month, she shared a selfie sporting the unique hat while apparently chillin’ in Hawaii.

live, laugh, love this hat pic.twitter.com/e9ANVgIkuH — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 15, 2022

Larson, who won an Academy Award in 2016 for lead actress for her role in the survival drama Room, is not shy when it comes to sharing slices of her life on social media. Some of her recent posts include a confession that she is a die-hard Groot fan, celebrating the success of forthcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director Daniel Deston Cretton in the world of Marvel, and polling fans as to whether they could guess what song had her dancing in her bikini.

Larson also frequently interacts with her Marvel co-stars on social media. For instance, when Samuel L. Jackson posted a selfie on Instagram sporting a t-shirt of the famous Nick Fury scene in Avengers: Infinity War — in which Fury sends a beeper message to Larson’s Captain Marvel immediately before getting turned to dust by Thanos — Larson jokingly said the post feels like a “personal attack.”

Last month, Larson also helped celebrate the grand opening of Avengers Campus Disneyland Paris last month alongside her The Marvels co-star Iman Vellani, who plays the titular Kamala Khan in the Disney Plus show Ms. Marvel.

Iman Vellani de #MsMarvel , Brie Larson de #CaptainMarvel y Pom Klementieff de #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy junto con Jill Estorino de Disney en la gran inauguración de Avengers Campus en Disneyland París pic.twitter.com/5CXueU61nK — ALEX RAM #DOCTORSTRANGE #CAPTAINMARVEL (@ALEXRAM48938815) July 12, 2022

In terms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Larson will be returning to the big screen when The Marvels hits theaters on June 10, 2023. Let’s hope her quirky hat will make a cameo.