Samuel L. Jackson is calling back to an iconic moment in Avengers: Infinity War to apparently call out one of his co-stars for leaving him on read in a text, or at least, that’s what a recent social media post by the actor who has portrayed Nick Fury since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s inception would lead you to believe.

Jackson shared a selfie of himself wearing a t-shirt of the now-iconic post-credit scene in Infinity War when Fury sends a message to Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, immediately before turning to dust from the infamous snap by Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

“When she’s not answering your texts & you have to go Old School!!#aintthisablip#themarvels,” Jackson wrote.

In response, the Oscar-winning Larson said:

“This feels like a personal attack 😂😂.”

It’s unclear whether Larson actually did leave Jackson on read in real life or if the Deep Blue Sea actor was merely referencing the plot point in the 2018 box office hit Infinity War. Regardless, Larson’s crying-laughing emoji clearly indicates the exchange is all in good fun, and it’s not likely a real act of passive aggression on Jackson’s part.

By all indications, Larson and Jackson may well be in close proximity to each other, as Jackson has indicated earlier this week that he is back on the set to do reshoots for The Marvels, which also stars Larson in the sequel to her 2019 hit Captain Marvel. The two previously co-starred in Larson’s directorial debut, Unicorn Store.

Jackson also indicated he is in the midst of doing reshoots for Secret Invasion, which a recently leaked trademark filing by Marvel indicates is likely the fifth Avengers movie, as the full title is Avengers: Secret Invasion.

In terms of who Jackson and the Avengers might next face as the Thanos-level threat in future movies, that same trademark filing revealed a follow-up film to be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in all likelihood an indication that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, from the Disney Plus show Loki, will be the next nigh-all-powerful threat facing off against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Until then, you can follow Jackson on Instagram for more of his impressive t-shirt collection.