Brie Larson’s latest selfie makes a very good case for a ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Halloween costume

You can’t stop Brie Larson from doing what she wants to do, and this year she wants to rock a Super Mario Bros. costume, okay?

The 33 year-old Marvel actress is a frequent flier of social media, taking to her various platforms on a regular basis for simple things like toasting the end of a week or dropping the collective jaw with stunning selfies. This time, the Academy Award-winning actress is leaning into the Halloween season, asking her followers if she should – and the answer is yes – dress up as Yoshi for Halloween.

Larson posted a mirror selfie to Twitter, showing off what appears to be an undeniably comfortable Yoshi pajama onesie with the caption “Do I go as Yoshi for Halloween?”

Do I go as Yoshi for Halloween? pic.twitter.com/XyUHb1YXJf — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 24, 2022

Ditching her best Wednesday Adams impression from weeks prior, this time around Larson leans into her softer side, rocking a clean face and dewy morning glow, effortlessly shining like the stars hanging from the ceiling behind her. Her Yoshi onesie not only compliments the playful aura of the photo but also scored Larson more than a few agreeable comments from followers who clearly share her love for the endearing dinosaur.

Despite Yoshi’s absence from the both the list of confirmed cast members to star in the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the first official trailer, all hope isn’t as lost as Mario’s butt. We have to remember that Yoshi doesn’t necessarily speak and his green egg was seen in the background of the trailer, so there’s still hope, people. Brie Larson, there’s still hope!

Should Larson choose to go as Yoshi, she would be the most comfortable trick-or-treater on the block, by far. Much more comfortable than these 10 sexy costumes you should definitely not buy.