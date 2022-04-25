Britney Spears Announces Social Media Break

Britney Spears shared an Instagram post with her fans to announce that she is going offline for some rest and relaxation.

Britney Spears is taking a break from social media.

The “I Wanna Go” singer shared an Instagram post telling her fans that she’s going offline for a “little while”, accompanied by a GIF of a cute baby being pampered.

Although she gave no details about why she’s taking a break, her decision is potentially related to her recent pregnancy announcement. On April 11, Spears confirmed via Instagram that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. In the same post, she was vocal about her desire to avoid perinatal depression — which she suffered during her first two pregnancies. Spears explained to fans that she plans to keep a low profile with this pregnancy to protect her mental health.

Spears is wise to avoid the potential stressors of social media. The painful fall-out from the termination of her thirteen-year conservatorship saw her exchange a series of incensed social media jabs with members of her family who she felt enabled her oppression and exploited her vulnerabilities. She was particularly irate at her younger sister Jamie-Lynn, who published a book discussing certain aspects of Britney’s personal and mental health.

Spears might also be taking time off to focus on developing material for the $15 million book deal she signed with Simon & Schuster earlier this year.

Whatever the reason, things are certainly looking up for the “Baby, One More Time star”. With a new baby and a new book in the works, she has a big year ahead of her.