Chris Evans fans are writing him passionate hate mail for being in a relationship, in case you needed a laugh today

Chris Evans has made waves recently in two ways – he was declared People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, but perhaps more intriguingly, his reportedly year-long relationship with Alba Baptista was made public.

The news that Evans is officially taken has incensed some of his more rabid fans, and it’s objectively pretty entertaining.

A Twitter fan account penned a frankly cringeworthy and lengthy open letter to the star, calling him out for lying to his fanbase for the past year about his relationship status, with the cherry on top being a jibe at the age gap between Hollywood’s latest couple:

The letter is being openly mocked in replies, with some responders convinced that the fan account is being intentionally hyperbolic. Whether the letter is serious or not, it’s still astounding to see the lengths to which celebrities’ most rabid fans go to vent their frustrations with their unrealistic Hollywood crush being spoken for.

Evans and Baptista have reportedly been dating for a little over a year, however no hard confirmation of the fact was made until recently.

In the interim, sleuths were able to connect dots of their own based on both actor’s Instagram follows, constructing a timeline based around when the pair followed each other and their families.

The rumours around their relationship reached a fever pitch over Halloween, when Baptista’s mother and Evans both shared a photo of the same pumpkin to their respective Instagram feeds.

Alba Baptista has now well and truly made a splash into the public eye as a result of being the woman who captured the heart of the man who played Captain America, but she did land a standout role in a Netflix series before the internet caught wind of her relationship.

As for reactions to Chris Evans’ status as Sexiest Man Alive, one of his fellow sexy Avengers costars recently commended him on the title.