‘Desperate’ Meghan Markle extends twig of an olive branch to Kate Middleton, but years of ‘anger and bitterness’ are hard to forget

It seems even the sunnier climes of their mansion in Montecito, California aren’t quite enough to banish the chill of being left out in the cold by the Royal family for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For the first time this year, the core four Royals — that’s King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Catherine — were seen out in public together at the Trooping the Colour parade. On top of being the King’s official birthday celebration, it was even more notable for serving as Kate Middleton’s first return to public duty since her cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were notable for their absence, then, which is perhaps why the couple have decided now is the right time to extend at least something of an olive branch to Kate Middleton in an attempt to reopen the lines of communication. But will it work?

Harry and Meghan want to “end this feud” with William and Kate, but the desire might be one-sided

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to what an insider source has told Closer, Meghan has reached out privately to Kate in recent times amid the Princess of Wales’ health troubles. As per this intel of unknown origins, Markle is “desperate” to bring the years-long “feud” between the two brothers and their wives to a conclusion. Not to mention that she naturally wishes to send well wishes to her in-law during this difficult time.

“Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them – appearing like some sort of royal savior could only do her image good,” Closer’s source shares. “And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate – she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”

If you believe this source then it is very much Meghan who is the one out of the former fab four who is most keen to set things straight. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of accumulated “anger and bitterness” — much of which has already been aired in public thanks to Harry’s memoir Spare and various other press interviews — which is weighing down the chances of the two couples reuniting.

“Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake. She’s ready to let the anger and bitterness go,” the source continues. “Of course, it’s not really up to her and Harry, all they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches.”

Despite what the Duchess may want, every other sign we’ve heard indicates a Royal reconciliation just isn’t on the cards right now — King Charles doesn’t want it, Prince William doesn’t want it, and Prince Harry… Well, we’re not entirely sure what he wants, except that he misses playing Polo. Can Meghan be the one to pull them all together single-handed? We wait with bated breath.

