Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England.
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Desperate’ Meghan Markle extends twig of an olive branch to Kate Middleton, but years of ‘anger and bitterness’ are hard to forget

Does even Buckingham Palace have a rug big enough to sweep all that dirt under?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 19, 2024 06:02 am

It seems even the sunnier climes of their mansion in Montecito, California aren’t quite enough to banish the chill of being left out in the cold by the Royal family for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Recommended Videos

For the first time this year, the core four Royals — that’s King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Catherine — were seen out in public together at the Trooping the Colour parade. On top of being the King’s official birthday celebration, it was even more notable for serving as Kate Middleton’s first return to public duty since her cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were notable for their absence, then, which is perhaps why the couple have decided now is the right time to extend at least something of an olive branch to Kate Middleton in an attempt to reopen the lines of communication. But will it work?

Harry and Meghan want to “end this feud” with William and Kate, but the desire might be one-sided

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to what an insider source has told Closer, Meghan has reached out privately to Kate in recent times amid the Princess of Wales’ health troubles. As per this intel of unknown origins, Markle is “desperate” to bring the years-long “feud” between the two brothers and their wives to a conclusion. Not to mention that she naturally wishes to send well wishes to her in-law during this difficult time.

“Meghan’s desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them – appearing like some sort of royal savior could only do her image good,” Closer’s source shares. “And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate – she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”

If you believe this source then it is very much Meghan who is the one out of the former fab four who is most keen to set things straight. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of accumulated “anger and bitterness” — much of which has already been aired in public thanks to Harry’s memoir Spare and various other press interviews — which is weighing down the chances of the two couples reuniting.

“Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake. She’s ready to let the anger and bitterness go,” the source continues. “Of course, it’s not really up to her and Harry, all they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches.”

Despite what the Duchess may want, every other sign we’ve heard indicates a Royal reconciliation just isn’t on the cards right now — King Charles doesn’t want it, Prince William doesn’t want it, and Prince Harry… Well, we’re not entirely sure what he wants, except that he misses playing Polo. Can Meghan be the one to pull them all together single-handed? We wait with bated breath.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter