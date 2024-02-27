Did Kevin Sorbo just admit that he’s cool with his own toxic masculinity?

At one point in the mid nineties, Kevin Sorbo was Hercules and he really doesn’t want you to forget that. Of course, the reason he hasn’t been relevant for the past couple of decades is because he loves shooting himself in the foot every time he opens his mouth.

And he’s done it yet again, seemingly throwing shade at beloved male actors, all whilst making himself look like the biggest tool possible. The New York Post shared pictures of actors ditching their toxic masculinity, the post on X (formerly Twitter) showed the likes of Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, and Jacob Elordi dressed fabulously, along with the caption, “Women are loving men who embrace ‘babygirl’ vibe — and ditch toxic masculinity.”

Sorbo, seemingly triggered by the post, decided to not only acknowledge his own toxic masculinity, but also let everyone know that he loves it. Posting a picture of himself as Hercules (of course did) he simply responded “No thanks.”

That’s cool I guess — it’s not like anyone really asked him anyways, but maybe someone should let Kevin know that it is 2024, and nobody really cares how men look or dress anymore. All this post really shows is just how clueless yet self-centered Sorbo is, especially when he’s targeting some pretty universally- loved actors. His fans, though there weren’t many in evidence, were a bit more supportive, with a few reminiscing about watching Hercules series back in the day whilst others devolved into the usual conspiracy stuff, which isn’t new for Kevin.

It’s just not a good look; the post comes across as childish and petty, which is ironic when you think about it, because that’s the exact opposite of how you’d think a “masculine” man would carry himself. But can we expect any better from Kevin Sorbo, the man perpetually stuck in the nineties?