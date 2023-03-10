Kevin Sorbo gullibly leads Jan 6 conspiracy gang straight into jokesters’ clutches

No one’s ever going to accuse Kevin Sorbo of being too smart, but he was pretty easily fooled by a well-known comedian and YouTuber named Walter Masterson, who constantly trolls anti-abortion and MAGA gatherings. Sorbo retweeted a video that purportedly showed Antifa members dressing up as MAGA people.

Literally just the slightest amount of research, even the tiniest amount, like scrolling under the video where people clearly say things like “that’s a comedian,” and “he’s a YouTuber” and “this is obviously a joke.” Look, I get it. Sorbo wants to believe. A lot of people on the right want to believe this stuff so badly.

Sorbo posted the video and said, “Now do you believe me?” The only thing people believe is that you’re not a smart man, Kevin. This is par for the course for Sorbo, who loves to drop false information and mind-numbingly bad takes about things like the COVID vaccine, Ilhan Omar, and of course every right-winger’s Holy Grail – Jan. 6.

Here’s the video from Masterson, since Sorbo’s probably won’t be up for much longer.

Just reiterating how stupid these people are…. https://t.co/FJEW5iSPjE — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) March 10, 2023

Masterson, by the way, has taken trolling the right to new levels. It’s an art form in his hands. He’s the Picasso of trolling. It’s magical. Here he is pissing off forced birthers.

As for Sorbo, cut him some slack. Let’s not forget that this is the same man that read the script direction “disappointed” and said it, instead of sounding disappointed, like any reasonable human would.

Why is it so easy to dunk on this so unfortunately gullible man? See you next time when Sorbo says something newsworthy. It’ll probably be soon.