‘Disney sucks’: Austin Powers supervillain wannabe Elon Musk throws shade at Ayo Edebiri’s potential ‘Pirates’ casting

The prospect of Disney sailing forward with the Pirates of the Caribbean saga without Johnny Depp is easily one of the most controversial upcoming Mouse House projects. So many of us grew up with the eccentric genius of Captain Jack Sparrow that it’s hard to imagine those films without him, I get it. Still, we can all agree that if the franchise truly has to continue then we would rather Disney went in a completely different direction with it and found a new, exciting lead actor.

Well, I say all, but apparently that doesn’t include X overlord Elon Musk. Musk, who perennially seems just one more inane tweet away from shaving his head, sticking his pinky in his mouth, and changing his username to @DrEvil, shared the news that none other than The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri is rumored to be in the running to star in Pirates 6. While this is far from confirmed at this juncture, you can see why Disney would be considering entrusting the brand in a talented star on the rise like Edebiri.

Musk, however, is not a fan of the notion, to say the least. When retweeting the news, the SpaceX founder gave his brief, blunt assessment: “Disney sucks.”

Apart from risking the ire of Ireland for daring to denigrate the Emerald Isle’s most celebrated honorary citizen, Musk has also left us here at We Got This Covered a little miffed by resharing a post that pinched our custom art and paraphrased our reporting without giving us a proper credit. If you feel like sharing one of our articles next time, Mr. Musk, I promise we will consider upgrading your alias to “James Bond supervillain wannabe” next time.

So what’s really going on with Pirates 6? We know the film is definitely at the scripting stage, with original screenwriter Ted Elliot teaming up with Craig Mazin (The Last of Us) to pen a script that Mazin has admitted he thought would be “too weird” for Disney, but apparently the studio loved it. With no release date or director attached at present, however, it’s way too early for concrete casting info to exist.

Still, although it remains to be seen whether there is any real chance that Edebiri could be close to starring in Pirates 6 — a spinoff led by Margot Robbie is permanently banished to Davy’s Locker, remember — we know it’s already got at least one famous hater. Presumably Musk would prefer it if the Pirates movies featured more sharks. Sharks with friggin’ laser beams attached to their heads.