Does Travis Kelce have a new girlfriend?

While Travis Kelce has made a name for himself as a football star, he became even more famous after he started dating the one and only Taylor Swift. So, when Kelce goes to lunch with a mysterious blond woman, people are bound to ask if he has a new girlfriend.

Kelce and Swift—or “Swelce” as dubbed by their die-hard fans —started their high-profile relationship in the Summer of 2023. Summer love is born to last, and Swelce looks so good together that millions of eyes watch their every move. From supposed marriage proposals to Kelce’s previous relationships to his retirement plans, people are eager to learn everything about the footballer and singer’s love affair.

Constant vigilance has its downsides, though. Because of that, once a picture of Kelce leaving a restaurant with a blonde woman began circulating on the web, fans desperately wanted to know if the couple was done and if Kelce had already moved on with someone else.

Is Travis Kelce still dating Taylor Swift?

During an outing captured by paparazzi, Kelce was seen leaving Cecconi’s after lunch with friends. In addition to the Kansas City Chiefs star, two men and a woman were part of the group. While some pictures show the quartet leaving the restaurant, one viral image focuses only on Kelce and the blonde woman. That led to a lot of speculation regarding the status of Kelce and Swift’s relationship. To put your minds at ease, yes, Swelce is still a thing.

So, who is the mysterious woman?

The unnamed woman is most likely only a friend to Kelce. As part of their relationship agreement, the footballer always tells the singer where he’s going and who he’s taking with him. So, even though there are some cheating rumors about Kelce’s past, he seems to have a healthy relationship with Swift. The couple bets on transparency in the face of the over-surveillance that comes with fame, and hopefully, they will remain together for many summers to come.

On that note, it’s worth mentioning that the viral pictures that fed so many rumors don’t have anything spicy about them. Kelce is with his friends in broad daylight and the group doesn’t seem bothered with hiding their presence. Even if he was having lunch with the mystery woman in question, there’s nothing wrong with two friends meeting up. As for the rumor it still sparked, couples that openly communicate about their feelings and boundaries hardly get swayed by baseless speculations and as loyal Swifties, we like to think that Travis and Taylor have already mastered this principle.

But as mega-loyal Swifties, let’s be honest, Kelce would have to be insane to pick someone else over the talented and amazing Taylor Swift.