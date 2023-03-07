Donald Trump, a man still under federal investigation, calls Tucker Carlson’s new Jan. 6th footage ‘irrefutable’

If there is one thing Donald Trump will do on his social media platform — Truth Social — is share his opinions on Fox News and its employees regularly.

Last week, the former U.S. president made headlines for calling out the network for doing too much coverage of Ron DeSantis. Although the reason for the personal animosity between Trump and DeSantis is still being determined, many can assume that it’s because the Florida governor could be his competition if DeSantis were to run for president.

Fast forward to March 7, Trump set his eyes on Fox News host Tucker Carlson after it was announced that he would be covering topics involving the released footage of the capitol building riot that took place back on Jan. 6, 2021, with Trump’s alleged supporters after he lost the presidential election months before.

In a post shared that same day, Trump sarcastically encouraged his followers to tune into Carlson’s show as he unveiled more footage by saying, “Tucker Carlson a MUST WATCH tonight. Releasing more VIDEO which was ‘HIDDEN BY THE CROOKED J 6 UNSELECT COMMITTEE.’ They should be prosecuted for their lies and, quite frankly, TREASON!”

In addition to the previous remarks, the 76-year-old brought up in another upload how he didn’t understand why the individuals that participated in the riot were still receiving public scrutiny despite being convicted and facing the consequences for their actions. As he thanked Carlson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Trump stated, “LET THE JANUARY 6 PRISONERS GO. THEY WERE CONVICTED OR ARE AWAITING TRIAL, BASED ON A GIANT LIE, A RADICAL LEFT CON JOB. THANK YOU TO TUCKER CARLSON AND SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE KEVIN McCARTHY FOR WHAT YOU BOTH HAVE DONE. NEW VIDEO FOOTAGE IS IRREFUTABLE!!!”

Although Trump seems pretty bothered by the new developments in the Jan. 2021 riot, Carlson has yet to address his comments. This isn’t the only thing that Trump should be worried about – news outlets reported that Trump might be facing repercussions for spreading false claims about voter fraud and forcing government officials to alter the results after he lost to President Joe Biden.

Since then, no other details regarding the potential charges Trump could face, if any, have been released to the general public.