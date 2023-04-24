Donald Trump Jr., George Takei, the Green M&M, and more react to Tucker Carlson’s split from Fox News

George Takei is a big mood today and he’s not the only one, as the social media realm reacts to the breaking news that Tucker Carlson and Fox News have decided to part ways. Everyone from the Green M&M to Kevin Sorbo has weighed in on Carlson’s departure, and there’s a lot to unpack.

The news was just as surprising to Carlson as it was to Americans across the country – as he announced to his audience on Friday that he’d be seeing them again on Monday. Although the word surprised might not be the correct term to use here — Carlson doesn’t have an outstanding track record, and many thought the news was a welcomed announcement this morning, albeit a bit late.

Takei isn’t mincing words on his feelings regarding Tucker being gone from the network, and while he first advised him not to let the door hit him on the way out — he soon changed his mind. Tucker can get hit with that door all day for all Takei cares.

On the other hand, go ahead. Let it hit you good. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 24, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. even weighed in on the conversation, and his reaction is entirely on brand for what people were expecting. A single three-word phrase condensed to three letters, but his replies were full of many opinions, most of which say this signals the “downfall” of Fox News.

Confirmed: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. OMG. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2023

In fact, Kevin Sorbo Tweeted just that as he heard the news of Carlson’s departure, and again — no one was surprised to hear that. Sorbo’s political and social “hot takes” haven’t been widely praised as solid opinions by used-to-be fans of Sorbo as he’s become more outspoken about his beliefs.

Down goes Fox News… — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 24, 2023

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found herself speechless upon reading the breaking news bulletin this morning, but it’s news she’s been anticipating for some time.

In a chat with Jen Psaki, Ocasio-Cortez spoke out about Fox News and how often it became apparent that the topics of conversation and the ways they were discussed were moments of inciting violence. They should be regulated and held to specific standards as broadcast television.

.@AOC: "When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence." pic.twitter.com/qjnnDQrtqj — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 23, 2023

Without much else to say, Jon Stewart simply tweeted the giant eyes emoji that we often text and tweet when we’re a bit surprised, a bit invested, and a bit — we’ll say it — nosy about a current situation.

👀 — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 24, 2023

The hosts of The View also came back from a commercial break with the news of Carlson’s split from Fox News, and while they said they’d talk more about it tomorrow — there was a moment they shared with audience members and one another and we’ve got the song stuck in our heads now.

The studio audience at @TheView broke out in applause when Tucker Carlson's ouster was announced. Then the co-hosts did a wave and led the crowd in singing "GOODBYE." pic.twitter.com/BVNnMDLzdq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

The Green M&M also shared her thoughts on Carlson leaving, and she wants him to know just who played a hand in his exit. If that whole idea sounds strange to you, don’t think we’re too far out into the weeds — Carlson had strong opinions on the Maya Rudolph/M&M’s situation that happened just a few weeks ago.

Tell Tucker. I want him to know it was me. pic.twitter.com/ucdFWLDko9 — Emily Andras (@emtothea) April 24, 2023

Following the tweet from the Green M&M, fan responses were just hilarious, as many noted that she still has a job when Carlson doesn’t and that she’s probably the one who submitted the suitable materials to get him canned.

That green m&m still has a job tho 👀 — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 24, 2023

The Green M&M seeing today's headlines 💅 pic.twitter.com/5PUakICQ3B — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 24, 2023

the green m&m has outlasted Tucker Carlson's time on Fox News pic.twitter.com/zpUsZrsJNT — thunder (@thunderstribal) April 24, 2023

The shade… the very shade of it all.

Carlson has yet to make a public statement about the decision, and Fox News hasn’t shared much more than a short nod to his time with them as a corporation, but We Got This Covered will keep you updated as we learn more.