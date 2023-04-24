Donald Trump Jr., George Takei, the Green M&M, and more react to Tucker Carlson’s split from Fox News
George Takei is a big mood today and he’s not the only one, as the social media realm reacts to the breaking news that Tucker Carlson and Fox News have decided to part ways. Everyone from the Green M&M to Kevin Sorbo has weighed in on Carlson’s departure, and there’s a lot to unpack.
The news was just as surprising to Carlson as it was to Americans across the country – as he announced to his audience on Friday that he’d be seeing them again on Monday. Although the word surprised might not be the correct term to use here — Carlson doesn’t have an outstanding track record, and many thought the news was a welcomed announcement this morning, albeit a bit late.
Takei isn’t mincing words on his feelings regarding Tucker being gone from the network, and while he first advised him not to let the door hit him on the way out — he soon changed his mind. Tucker can get hit with that door all day for all Takei cares.
Donald Trump Jr. even weighed in on the conversation, and his reaction is entirely on brand for what people were expecting. A single three-word phrase condensed to three letters, but his replies were full of many opinions, most of which say this signals the “downfall” of Fox News.
In fact, Kevin Sorbo Tweeted just that as he heard the news of Carlson’s departure, and again — no one was surprised to hear that. Sorbo’s political and social “hot takes” haven’t been widely praised as solid opinions by used-to-be fans of Sorbo as he’s become more outspoken about his beliefs.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found herself speechless upon reading the breaking news bulletin this morning, but it’s news she’s been anticipating for some time.
In a chat with Jen Psaki, Ocasio-Cortez spoke out about Fox News and how often it became apparent that the topics of conversation and the ways they were discussed were moments of inciting violence. They should be regulated and held to specific standards as broadcast television.
Without much else to say, Jon Stewart simply tweeted the giant eyes emoji that we often text and tweet when we’re a bit surprised, a bit invested, and a bit — we’ll say it — nosy about a current situation.
The hosts of The View also came back from a commercial break with the news of Carlson’s split from Fox News, and while they said they’d talk more about it tomorrow — there was a moment they shared with audience members and one another and we’ve got the song stuck in our heads now.
The Green M&M also shared her thoughts on Carlson leaving, and she wants him to know just who played a hand in his exit. If that whole idea sounds strange to you, don’t think we’re too far out into the weeds — Carlson had strong opinions on the Maya Rudolph/M&M’s situation that happened just a few weeks ago.
Following the tweet from the Green M&M, fan responses were just hilarious, as many noted that she still has a job when Carlson doesn’t and that she’s probably the one who submitted the suitable materials to get him canned.
The shade… the very shade of it all.
Carlson has yet to make a public statement about the decision, and Fox News hasn’t shared much more than a short nod to his time with them as a corporation, but We Got This Covered will keep you updated as we learn more.