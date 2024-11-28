‘Dressed and ready to impress’: Lindsay Lohan cements “cool mom” status as she continues her impeccable fashion streak

Lindsay Lohan grew up in the spotlight — she became a famous child actor after her double role in The Parent Trap, a role that helped her never audition since. After several legal issues and substance abuse, Lohan turned her life around and now we’re getting the best version of Lindsay: actress, mother, and fashion icon.

Lohan’s real “comeback” was in Netflix’s 2022 Christmas movie Falling for Christmas. The cute rom-com had positive reviews, bringing Lohan back to the leading lady we knew she was. She later reunited with the streamer for another rom-com, the underrated Irish Wish, a fun ride despite not getting the same critical acclaim. Her partnership with Netflix is beneficial to both and they joined forces for another Christmas film this year, Our Little Secret.

This year Lohan underwent a major change that left her glowing. Whether it’s plastic surgery or skincare or simply being healthier, the actress is looking the best she’s ever looked (yes, even surpassing her makeover in 2004’s Mean Girls). Her major change also featured her best fashion yet and her latest outfit favors her as much as the classic little black dress, making her a “cool mom” to son Luai.

Lindsay Lohan’s new improved fashion moments come from JLo’s stylists

For the press tour for the recently-released Our Little Secret, Lindsay Lohan tapped into her love for dark colors, often opting for the classic little black dress or other looks in the same color. This worked well with her complexion and highlighted her lighter blonde hair. However, she switched back and forth between black and white, and her recent look is a marvel.

For her latest press tour event, she appeared on The View in a stunning business-style outfit. She wore a white set consisting of an asymmetrical blazer and matching miniskirt from Mugler’s 2025 Spring/ Summer collection, paired with a pair of black tights and black Aquazurra pumps.

She shared a photo of the look on Instagram, which also included Briony Raymond jewelry, natural day makeup, and her blonde hair in loose wavy locks. “Dressed and ready to impress,” the actress wrote.

During the appearance on The View, the actress talked about her new rom-com but also discussed her new life as a wife and mom, and also made a sneaky Mean Girls reference noting that she’ll be a “cool mom” to her son, an iconic Amy Poehler line from the 2004 cult classic she notes around the 5:50 mark.

The look was a major hit with her fans, who couldn’t stop complimenting her. “Lindsay is killing us with her shine and beauty,” wrote a fan in the comment section. Another highlighted, “She means business.” Another shared an even more emotional comment praising her progress. “As a fan since 2005 I’m so proud of u queen.”

Her recent fashion transformation is worth talking about, as well because it’s the professional touch of two celebrity stylists. Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn are two seasoned professionals who are behind Jennifer Lopez’s iconic looks. They also style other stars like Kerry Washington, Gwen Stefani, Sofia Carson, and Rihanna.

They often work with skilled professionals like hairstylists Danielle Priano and Chris Appleton, nail artist Elle Gerstein, and makeup artist Ash K Holm. Most of them, except Appleton, have been in charge of Lohan’s recent looks.

Lohan also stuns on the cover of Flaunt Magazine, a photoshoot that took place before her recent hair color change, opting for a natural vibe as she continues her journey to steal our hearts.

Getting sober has had a great positive impact on Lindsay Lohan, who has been glowing recently, and her fashion style is only there to build on that strong foundation, I’m here for this perfect Lohanaissance.

