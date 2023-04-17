Dwayne Johnson offers an unwanted ‘big ass sweaty hug’ after his latest business venture rakes in even bigger bucks

No offense to Dwayne Johnson in particular, because it’s a sentiment that surely applies to everyone from all walks of life, but being given a bear hug by a gigantic and unsettlingly muscular physical specimen drenched head-to-toe in sweat surely isn’t going to be anywhere near the top of anybody’s bucket list.

Then again, The Rock is merely sharing his joy at his latest business venture smashing sales records and making him even more money, and he doesn’t even have to worry about any embarrassing incidents of shouting out the wrong name when the brand in question is literally called Project Rock.

Not content with being the highest-paid star in Hollywood, as well as the owner of a production company, tequila brand, football league, and energy drink, the 50 year-old’s dive into the world of exercise-friendly apparel continues to sell like proverbial hotcakes, with Johnson making sure he gave a thank you to the massive amount of people to have taken the plunge and parted with their hard-earned cash.

He can definitely keep the “big ass sweaty hug” to himself, though, because the mere thought of a human being that big bringing you in for a hearty embrace while sopping wet is enough to send shivers down many a spine. Props to the failed DCU superstar, then, who seems to be finding a great deal more success as an entrepreneur than he did as a superhero, with the stink of Black Adam barely even leaving a trace as his outside ventures continue going from strength to strength.