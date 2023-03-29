Dwayne Johnson continues shilling his own success, blissfully unaware he inadvertently helped split Marvel Studios in two

Having already done a stellar job of burning down the remnants of the old DCU by watching Black Adam get pushed towards the exit – taking both his involvement in the franchise and Henry Cavill’s Superman along for the ride – Dwayne Johnson has completely and entirely accidentally set his sights on doing the exact same over at Marvel Studios.

In a development that’s so bizarre and outlandish you couldn’t possibly hope to make it up, a further report into the firing of long-tenured executive Victoria Alonso revealed that one of the main driving forces behind her acrimonious exit was a failure to notify Disney’s Management Audit Organization about her intentions to work on Academy Award-nominated documentary Argentina, 1985.

The example used was fellow Mouse House boardroom member Sean Bailey, who sought approval from the powers-that-be before he was permitted to invest in Johnson’s tequila brand Teremana. In a way, then, The Rock is being used as the shining example of how not to find yourself exiled from the most successful film and TV saga in the history of the business. Who would have thought?

In a circumstantial coincidence, not too long after the good name of Teremana was indicted in the ongoing investigation into Alonso being booted from the MCU, the actor and producer hopped onto Instagram to make a point of shilling his own success yet again.

One person who won’t be downing the Teremana is Alonso, of that we can be sure, but maybe she should have taken a leaf out of former colleague Bailey’s book before going ahead and taking outside gigs that don’t involve Mickey’s empire, especially when the tequila is doing booming business.