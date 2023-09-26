‘Enjoy my hood and stay away from my house’: Dwayne Johnson continues patrolling the streets to ward off celebrity sightseers

Celebrity sightseeing tours are a strange thing, with people paying good money to be driven around in a bus to look at the houses in which the rich and famous reside. Sometimes, though, patrons end up getting a surprise, and more often than not it occurs when they’re being driven around Dwayne Johnson‘s neighborhood.

The actor and producer has been known to break out his mischievous streak and pull up alongside the tours whenever they come within close proximity to his home, which must be quite the shock for the unexpectedly startled guests getting a lot more than they bargained for when none other than The Rock appears and tells them to stay away from his property.

He’s only joking, of course, but you can’t help but imagine that the other assorted residents of whatever his star-studded area of residence may be would echo the exact same sentiments with a completely straight face.

In the associated Instagram caption, Johnson makes a point of forewarning future tours that if they see an oversized pickup truck with tinted windows slowly sidling up beside them there’s absolutely nothing to worry about, because it’s more than likely set to be “just the People’s Champ lookin’ for free tacos and having fun.”

He didn’t even get those free tacos, either, but several days were made as the 51 year-old completed his seemingly-obligated good deed for the day before driving off and then battening down the hatches in preparation of the bus eventually turning up outside his front door for the photo ops.