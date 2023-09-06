‘Did you guys go to my house yet? Good, keep it that way’: Dwayne Johnson surprises celebrity home tour and tells them to stay off his property

He's probably got dogs with bees in their mouths and when they bark, they shoot bees at you.

Despite the ongoing negativity swamping his social media accounts in the wake of his contentious co-launching of a Maui relief fund alongside Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson has continued reminding everyone that he’s a good dude at heart.

By their very essence, people paying money to get on a bus and then be driven around to simply gawk at the houses of the rich and famous is a bizarre practice, but sometimes the people being shuttled around end up getting a huge surprise, which was proven true when The Rock just so happened to pull up in his car right next to a delighted bunch of Hollywood home-gazers.

With a twinkle in his eye and a mischievous grin on his face, the actor and producer delighted the assembled throngs by asking them if they’d visited his residence yet, and when he discovered the answer was in the negative, he couldn’t resist cracking a “good, keep it that way” before driving off chuckling to himself.

Of course, Johnson’s comments came with his tongue planted firmly in cheek, but it’s a memory the tour-goers won’t forget in a hurry when they regale their friends and families of that time the biggest star in Hollywood pulled up right beside them and made a point of noting they should stay away from his property.

He clearly had a blast in doing so, and it makes you wonder how many A-listers outside of Johnson would actually give these people the time of day, as opposed to simply rolling up the windows for the sake of retaining anonymity.