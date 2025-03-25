Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Graydon Carter attends the Vanity Fair And Saks Fifth Avenue 2017 International Best-Dressed List Party and Meghan Markle attends the wheelchair basketball match at the 2025 Invictus Games
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images and Samir Hussein/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
News

Ex-Vanity Fair editor claims cover star Meghan Markle bristled with interviewer over relationship with Prince Harry

The editor said the Duchess "is slightly adrift on the facts and reality."
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Mar 24, 2025 10:14 pm

The former editor of Vanity Fair has revealed the troublesome process behind enlisting Meghan Markle as the cover star of an issue of the magazine back in 2017. 

Recommended Videos

Graydon Carter, who worked as the editor of the publication beginning in 1992, spoke of his experience collaborating with the Duchess of Sussex for one of his final covers before departing Vanity Fair in 2017. According to Carter, Markle bristled with the interviewer for her accompanying profile, because she assumed the story would be focussed not on her burgeoning relationship with Prince Harry, but on her philanthropic work. 

Speaking with Page Six, Carter said Markle told the reporter, Sam Kashner, “excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy.” This assumption led Carter to believe that Markle “is slightly adrift on the facts and reality,” since her relationship with Prince Harry was far more noteworthy than her philanthropic efforts. Regardless of her challenging the royal-focussed content of the story, Vanity Fair went on to run the Markle article with the headline “Meghan Markle, Wild About Harry”, so she didn’t quite get the philanthropic attention she’d hoped for. 

Carter’s criticisms of the Duchess didn’t stop there. He went on to tell Page Six that Markle’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, wouldn’t be too thrilled about her son’s departure from royal duties and relocation to the United States. Carter, who claimed he knew Diana quite well and crossed paths with her at several functions before her death in 1997, said the former Princess of Wales “would feel great sorrow for her son to have been pulled away from his family like this, especially his brother but also his father.”

“Anytime someone comes between siblings that’s a disaster, horrible for a family,” Carter said. Coincidentally, it’s not the first time the royal couple have been subject to criticism from Vanity Fair employees, or by the magazine as a whole. Earlier this month, yet another former editor of the publication, Tina Brown, took aim at Markle’s new lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, describing it as “preposterous” and slamming its quest for “fake perfection.” 

Before that, Markle and Prince Harry were the subject of a scathing Vanity Fair exposé with the headline “American Hustle” that investigated the couple’s business manoeuvres in the wake of their departure from the royal family. Let’s just say, the results were less than flattering, and reportedly came with an ego bruise for the royal couple. Markle did receive more favorable coverage as the cover star of a recent People magazine issue, which promoted With Love, Meghan and included revelations about her marriage.   

Wherever the press lands in terms of their coverage of Markle, she is nonetheless powering ahead with her business moves. With Love, Meghan was renewed for a second season, and she recently announced the rebrand of her lifestyle company, As Ever. Since she’s Meghan Markle, people like Carter will always have something to say, but the Duchess will no-doubt continue her quest to harvest honey and top everything in sight with edible flowers on With Love, Meghan.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content