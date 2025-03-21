‘I heard you are feeling scared’: Meghan Markle sends reassuring letter to podcaster who admitted she was concerned for the duchess

Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix project has seen the duchess subjected to an avalanche of criticism and backlash but she’s not letting any of that affect her as a letter she sent to a popular podcaster reveals she isn’t afraid.

Prior to the release of With Love, Meghan, podcaster and fan of the duchess, Amanda Hirsch expressed concern for the backlash that Markle would no doubt receive upon the show’s Netflix premier. Hirsch hosts the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, a show where she sits down with celebs and discusses all sorts of topics. Earlier this year she shared her reaction to the trailer for Meghan’s show along with a caption which read, “You guys I’m scared for Meghan.”

Meghan’s response to Amanda’s fears

Amanda may have been right to be scared for Meghan because the critics and haters were out in force when the show dropped, however, the duchess herself showed no fear. In a photo posted to Instagram Amanda shared a handwritten letter (complete with a regal looking letterhead) she had received from Markle reassuring her and telling her not to be scared. A source confirmed to the Independent that Meghan had indeed been the one to send the letter.

The message is short but sweet, “Dear Amanda, I heard you are feeling scared, don’t be. This is the fun part — let’s enjoy it.” Meghan signed the bottom of the letter with her new favorite phrase, “As Ever” along with her name. For those who keep up with the duchess’ antics they would know that “As Ever” is the name of Meghan’s new lifestyle brand — a brand which has been experiencing troubles of its own as of late.

Amanda was thrilled with her personal letter

Hirsch was overjoyed with the handwritten letter. In the caption to her Instagram post she wrote, “OH MY DUCHESS,” while in multiple Insta stories she jokes about writing a letter back and claiming she was “obviously framing” it – to be fair, it is a nice looking letter, I can picture it framed on the wall, maybe in Hirsch’s kitchen.

In subsequent posts she continued expressing her excitement, writing, “Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed? F***. YES.” She also tagged the duchess’ Instagram account and told her she had “a fan for life.”

Meghan is weathering the storm

Despite the negative attention her show received upon release, Meghan seems to be handling it well. With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix on March 4th and saw polarizing audience opinions, with some loving it, and many hating it. The biggest criticism was that it was “boring,” even her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., couldn’t bring himself to watch it all the way through.

Despite all the negativity, the show pulled in a decent viewership and a second season is already filmed and ready to release later this year. Whether it will be enough to save Meghan’s Netflix career remains to be seen.

