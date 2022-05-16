Fans are in awe of Elizabeth Olsen, as they always seem to be.

Fresh off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and discussions around the stronger Avenger, Elizabeth Olsen has staked her claim with a video displaying her sheer strength over her peers.

Olsen recently appeared as a guest on one of the internet’s favourite web series — Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans. The show invites celebrities on to eat chicken wings with immensely hot sauces and answer questions. It’s basically Oprah for zoomers.

A recent clip of Olsen on the show has done the rounds on Twitter and TikTok, highlighting Olsen’s ability to withstand the heat, and displaying her fortitude compared to fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Simu Liu, Scarlett Johansson, and Sebastian Stan.

Reminder that Elizabeth Olsen is the most powerful Avenger on and off screen. #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/wH5oDpgiRl — alias (@itsjustanx) May 16, 2022

Originally released in June 2021, Olsen’s time on Hot Ones has made its return to the internet’s attention span — coinciding nicely with the success Doctor Strange 2 is having at the box office and the sheer level of fandom now associated with her Scarlet Witch portrayal.

The following for Wanda skyrocketed after WandaVision, and fans are hopeful of another spin-off after Olsen recently said she’s “ready” to have another crack at the role if they can get a good story. Considering the open-ended nature of Multiverse of Madness’s ending, there’s at least two different ‘Wanda’ variants they could follow in the future.

The likely next appearance of Scarlet Witch will come in either What If…? season 2, or in the forthcoming Marvel Zombies, in which a zombie variant has been teased in the pilot What If…? episode.

For now, Olsen’s performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have to tide fans over.