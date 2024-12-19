‘Girl boss’: Hailey Bieber juggles motherhood and work as she gets back to business with her stunning suits

Hailey Bieber holds many titles: she’s the wife of Justin Bieber, a mother to their son Jack Blues, and a businesswoman (perhaps most notably with her skincare brand, Rhode). It was the boss babe title she most recently embraced when she shared a collection of her most stylish work outfits on Instagram for her 54 million fans.

Hailey posted five pictures and the caption, “business as usual.” The first image grabbed our attention because she is rocking a two-piece skirt and blazer suit, which gives old-school glamour vibes. The rich chocolate color looks stunning against her complexion, creating an almost matchy-matchy effect with her hair. The last picture was a vintage-inspired suit jacket, which, again, made a statement. She also posted several close-up photos to show off her makeup, which is natural and dewy, with glossy lips and accentuated cheekbones.

Fans have commented on the model’s outfit, praising her for looking beautiful. “Omg ure so pretty gurl,” a fan shared. “Mom you are an entrepreneur,” another comment reads. Other reactions include “Girl boss” and “gorgeous.” However, most of the comments have been incredibly unkind and focused on Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez being soul mates and how Hailey interfered with this (these comments come hot on the heels of Gomez announcing her engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco).

Hailey Bieber delivers the ultimate 9 to 5 wardrobe inspiration

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to power dressing (a glimpse at her Instagram photos is all the proof you need) and has shown us how it should be done. Her postpartum wardrobe favors suits, and not long after giving birth to Jack Blues Bieber, she wowed in an oversized gray suit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 collection — a double-breasted jacket and matching trousers, which she paired with a burgundy skinny tie. The outfit perfectly captured her girl boss energy and showed the confidence a well-tailored garment can give you!

Despite being the subject of many best-dressed and style-inspiration articles, Hailey admits she doesn’t always get it right. In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2023, she discussed one of her fashion fails. “I feel like I have a lot, but the biggest one that comes to mind in this moment is, a couple of years ago I wore this pink … it was this boxy-looking vest dress, and I thought it was going to be the cutest thing ever,” she said. “I wore it, and I saw the photographs after and it legitimately looked like I was inside a box. I looked like a present, and it was so bad.”

Hailey lives her life in the public eye, and her stardom increased because of her marriage to Justin Bieber. The pair is not one of those couples whose style complements each other; there are no cute matching combos or complementary colors. Nope, they couldn’t be more different in their approach to fashion, and this juxtaposition works for them.

“He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling,” she told GQ, acknowledging their very different looks when they go out. “We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’” They may not dress the same, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t in sync in other ways (although this couple constantly has to defend their relationship despite being married for six years).

