Has ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘General Hospital’ spinoff star, David Gail’s cause of death been revealed?

2008 marked the last on-screen appearance of actor David Gail, best remembered as Dr. Joe Scanlon in the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles and as Brenda’s fiance Stuart Carson in season 4 of Beverly Hills, 90210. Fans who remembered his memorable performance kept waiting for him to reappear on the silver screen for years.

Sadly, the dream will never be fulfilled as Peter Ferriero (host of a Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast) as well as Gail’s sister have shared that the actor recently passed away at the age of 58. Ferriero broke the tragic news on his Instagram stories, where he revealed that a friend of Gail forwarded the tragic news to him.

Remembering him for his “incredible stories,” Ferriero also shared the 2021 podcast episode where Gail appeared to talk about his time on 90210 and his character’s chemistry with Shannen Doherty.

“I have to say thank you to you guys for what you wrote, what you produced [and] all the ideas. That was something I’m really grateful for.”

What was David Gail’s cause of death?

At the time of writing, neither a cause of death nor the exact death of Gail’s passing is known. For now, Katie Colmenares, has also publicly acknowledged his death and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to remember her brother.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone [with] me.”

While Gail starred in many shows and films throughout his short career — including Doogie Howser, M.D; The Round Table; Matlock; Bending All the Rules alongside Bradley Cooper and Colleen Porch, etc — his biggest roles include taking over as Dr. Joe Scanlon in Port Charles, the General Hospital spin-off, when Michael Dietz exited the show. Of course, this last major role in his resume was preceded by Beverly Hills, 90210 as well as being Eddie Bartlett in Robin’s Hood and the kind-hearted Dean Collins in Savannah.

As per IMDb, technically his last credit is voicing the character of Sam in the 2019 released game Blacksad: Under the Skin.