Have you seen Percy Hynes White’s subreddit? Apparently, no one else has either

Percy Hynes White hit the jackpot when he landed a role on Wednesday and became a fan favorite who was on his way to being able to write his own ticket in Hollywood. Those days seem to be gone and his future on Wednesday unclear along with other projects that might fade because of the allegations of sexual assault that have been leveled against him, not to mention the claim that he also may have assisted in a rape.

White began his acting career in 2008 with a part in Down to the Dirt at the age of six. He has since been blessed with 33 acting credits that include his award-winning performance in Cast No Shadow in 2014 and received a nomination for the 2017 film The Gifted. His star was on the rise and he could have ridden the wave of Wednesday‘s success for as long as that hit lasts.

One fan started up a Percy Hynes White fan club on Reddit in the hopes of discussing the magic that is Percy Hynes White with like-minded enthusiasts of the young actor. And cue the crickets. An empty room sits on Reddit and the last time it was checked, the roster was at an impressive 18 members.

Photo via Netflix

With fans already calling for his replacement to be Louis Partridge along with the hashtag #cancelpercy, it should be clear to Tim Burton et al that they don’t want to see him back for a second season. As the Justin Roiland controversy continues to spin, fans are wondering why White hasn’t been fired yet, even though investigations haven’t even begun and no charges have even been considered. That time may be coming though because allegations such as this are taken very seriously these days as opposed to before the Me Too movement when celebrities could get away with this kind of behavior.

In the meantime, the brand-new series Pretty Hard Cases — in which Percy has played a significant role in 14 episodes — might be on the brink of cancelation as well despite its success. If the allegations turn into charges and investigations find out these claims are true, replacing him on Wednesday won’t be any harder than replacing him on Pretty Hard Cases. Fans can sit in their empty Reddit room and wait to spread the news if it does.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.