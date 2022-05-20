Ellen Barkin is a veteran actress in Hollywood known for her Emmy Award-winning role in the TV movie Before Women Had Wings, her tenure on Animal Kingdom, and her tell-it-like-it-is personality. Also, her hallmark squint.

Her sharp tongue and no-nonsense personality made her a commodity in Hollywood in the 80s and 90s, leading to big roles like Sea of Love alongside big names like Al Pacino. But acting isn’t her only profession. Barkin branched out as a producer in 2010 in films such as Letters to Juliet, starring Amanda Seyfried, and Another Happy Day starring herself, Demi Moore, and Ezra Miller.

Over the course of her career in Hollywood, Barkin has naturally linked up with a number of famous actors, including Ralph Fiennes, aka He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, David Arquette, Robert Duvall, and most noteworthy of late, Johnny Depp. She has been married twice, to both Irish actor Gabriel Byrne in 1988, with whom she shares two children, and multibillionaire banker Ronald Perelman, to whom she divorced in 2006.

While her acting career alone has contributed to a healthy sum of Barkin’s money, it was her divorce from Perelman in 2006 that really set the stage for financial success. Here’s everything we know about how much she received from her divorce settlement and what her net worth is now.

What is Ellen Barkin’s net worth and how much did she get from her divorce settlement?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barkin’s net worth is an estimated $80 million. Her divorce from Ronald Perelman was finalized in 2006 after a very public and contentious split, which saw her walk away with a settlement of $40 million.

Perelman is a multibillionaire who is the chairman and CEO of MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc., and Perelman himself owns a significant number of shares in some of the biggest companies – Revlon, Harland Clarke, and SIGA Technologies. His company, MacAndrews & Forbes was also the holding company for Marvel Comics in 1989, but the comic company went bankrupt under his watch; he sold it in 1997.

Barkin sued Perelman in 2007 for $3.4 million on the grounds that he promised to invest in her film production company, and Perelman was eventually ordered to pay Barkin the money. The year prior, Barkin sold a large chunk of expensive jewelry Perelman had gifted her over the course of their marriage. The cost of the jewelry was estimated to be worth $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her four decades in Hollywood have naturally accumulated the actress a healthy sum of money, but it was her high-profile divorce settlement that clearly earned her a pretty penny. Barkin has two films scheduled to release in 2022, The Man from Toronto and The Out-Law.