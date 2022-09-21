Hey, kids — try your hand at the Adam Levine ‘Goldilocks’ meme, it’s fun!

Memetic spread is one of the most fascinating things about the internet. Seeing how quickly something catches users’ attention and becomes a fully-fledged meme will never stop being mesmerizing. And now, Adam Levine is at the center of a new viral trend, and it is generating some utterly side-splitting posts on Twitter.

What is the Adam Levine Goldilocks meme?

The meme is very simple. Users have taken screenshots from Adam Levine’s leaked Instagram DMs that allegedly show him flirting with influencer Sumner Stroh.

This trend was triggered by user curt sarj, who posted a screenshot of leaked DMs reading: “It is truly unreal how f***king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind.” The user added the caption “Goldilocks trying the first bowl of porridge” to these images.

Goldilocks trying the first bowl of porridge pic.twitter.com/I3jzC65tM9 — curt sarj (@1664timemachine) September 21, 2022

This concept caught the internet’s imagination, and the tweet quickly acquired 11 thousand retweets and 108 thousand likes and spawned a viral trend as other people used the format to make their own memes.

What are some of the best versions of this meme?

The meme has quickly spread around Twitter, with users coming up with many hilarious variations on the theme. For instance, one user turned the DMs into a joke about space travel.

Travelling towards the sun be like… https://t.co/gl7kxoQBw3 — kie (@K1E06) September 21, 2022

And another decides to make a joke that’s so funny it’s basically radioactive.

Me playing with my Plutonium-22 core reactor when I accidentally drop a lead brick on it pic.twitter.com/RzCHlObVj7 — gaming disorder pawg (@roun_sa_ville) September 21, 2022

One user turned the tweet into a fun history lesson about our prehistoric ancestors.

cavemen when they first discovered fire pic.twitter.com/W4s1i1yeGO — eriks (@kxytos) September 21, 2022

While another turns it into a discussion about a common summertime issue that most drivers endure.

My car’s steering wheel in the ass crack of summer. https://t.co/PsdZMOrnT3 — ✨Sara✨ (@imported27) September 21, 2022

Some looked at it from a gaming angle, with several users mentioning the games that make their CPU turn into a toaster oven whenever they try to boot them up.

me to my computer whenever I play ffxiv https://t.co/jXCHFfNQAX — instead of brain there is tokiya ichinose (@captainspacebf) September 21, 2022

when i play the sims 4 on my 2014 macbook air https://t.co/S8P4OJWOpP — jason q (@jayyquiambao) September 21, 2022

And another used this opportunity to roast a whole city and its climate.

Adam Levine’s DMs with San Antonio have leaked pic.twitter.com/RUBJvL8MMn — dylan (@dylangonzalez21) September 21, 2022

And food Twitter is using this time to express a common frustration every home cook has experienced at least once.

Me when I’m cooking and I accidentally touch the baking tray I just pulled out the oven https://t.co/NaR7SVx54n — Ash (a ☁️) | 167 days!🕺🏻 (@asheyangell) September 21, 2022

Continuing the food theme, one user adds a religious twist showing that the key to a super-viral meme is making it versatile.

Me eating all the bread at The Last Supper pic.twitter.com/EeFdjij4sW — Heat (1994) 4K Enjoyer (@firagawalkwthme) September 21, 2022

However, one of the funniest replies to the tweet is a sequel to the original one, finishing the Goldilocks story by explaining what happens after she gets the porridge of her dreams.

Goldilocks after trying the third bowl of porridge. pic.twitter.com/siqMtz6lcN — mrs. petty (@queennegresss) September 21, 2022

Some users are adding images to the leaked DMs, causing Adam to praise the body of many different things, from popular content creators to the imposing form of Gigantamax Pikachu.

Wow, these Adam Levine DMs are so shameless… pic.twitter.com/D9a7Yc9gm1 — Beyoncé’s Wind Machine (@MikeyTBH) September 21, 2022

Of course, some people are approaching the idea differently, including one Tweet that suggests a new and hilarious way to read the leaked DMs.