Warning: The following article contains mentions of suicide. Please read with caution.

The entire entertainment world is still reeling after the tragic passing of actor Jason David Frank. Frank was synonymous with his role as the Green Power Ranger/Tommy Oliver in the infamous Power Rangers franchise, which began with his appearance in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers back in 1993. From there, Frank would reprise the role several times throughout his career, which eventually led to the former actor obtaining a faithful following and being regarded as one of the best of the Rangers.

In the aftermath of the unfortunate news devoted fans of the former actor — who participated in getting him to trend — have wondered about the exact cause of his death, which has undoubtedly been a huge shock for many.

How did Jason David Frank die?

Image via Saban

At the time of this writing, an official announcement regarding the cause of death has yet to be released. However, in TMZ’s original report, it was revealed that the cause of death was an apparent suicide.

In the days following, Frank’s Power Rangers co-star Amy Jo Johnson spoke extremely highly of her time spent with the former actor, insisting that Frank was a “creative ball of energy” as she shared a photo of the two on her official Instagram account over the weekend.

Frank will continue to be celebrated and remembered for his brilliant work in the Power Rangers series, his gifted experience as a mixed material artist, and his incomparable legacy that will surely be treasured forever.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in danger of self-harm, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or by using the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can also be found here.