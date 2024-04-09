How long is Morgan Wallen in jail for?

Morgan Wallen‘s One Night at a Time tour may be headed toward some serious delays following the country artist’s early April arrest.

The 30-year-old “Whiskey Glasses” singer was arrested in Nashville on April 7 after he reportedly threw a chair from the roof of Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar. The falling chair — which plummeted a full six stories — thankfully avoided hitting any passerby on the busy street below, but did strike the ground just a few feet from several police officers. Those officers promptly made their way inside the bar and, following questioning, arrested Wallen.

Ahead of his arrest, Wallen was headed into one of the best months of his career. The start of April saw the country singer launch his One Night at a Time tour even as he dodged questions about his upcoming collab with Post Malone. Their track, titled “I Had Some Help,” will likely still drop on schedule, but depending on how much time Wallen ends up spending in jail, his tour may not be so lucky.

How long will Morgan Wallen be in jail?

Wallen was only behind bars following his initial arrest for a few hours, but far more jail time could be in his future. Metro Nashville Police are considering three felony reckless endangerment charges along with one disorderly conduct charge, which could equal one to six years in prison. Just because he initially walked away after posting a whopping $15,250 bond doesn’t necessarily mean Wallen’s legal issues are over. He now has to contend with the charges his wild night led to, which former New York prosecutor Rither Alabre told Fox News could result in a several-year prison sentence.

Identifying the felony charges as easily the most serious, Alabre confirmed that Wallen could serve “up to six years if he is prosecuted and convicted.” Reckless endangerment could be charged as a misdemeanor, according to Alabre, but if they are instead charged as a “class E felony” (which would happen if police label the chair a deadly weapon), then it could equal out to “not less than one year nor more than six years in prison.”

Wallen has yet to be formally charged, but if he is found guilty and his charges are, in fact, considered felonies, then his tour will take a major hit. As noted by Alabre, even one felony charge could see Wallen face a minimum of one year in prison, which would heavily delay — or even outright cancel — his 2024 tour. Wallen is next slated to appear in court on May 3, the same day he’s currently scheduled to play Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.