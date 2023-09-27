How old is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner?

The Bachelor franchise is set to enter a new era with the debut of The Golden Bachelor on Sept. 28.

The franchise is among reality television’s most popular, with nearly 30 seasons in The Bachelor‘s camp alone. Once you add in The Bachelorette and other spin-offs like The Bachelor in Paradise, the franchise boasts more than 60 seasons. More are set to join it with the upcoming season of The Golden Bachelor, which may be the most interesting iteration of the show yet.

The series is primed for its debut, and chatter about its lead — Gerry Turner — is never-ending. He’s entering the franchise as its oldest contestant ever, as he sets out on a televised journey to find fresh love in his golden years.

What is Gerry Turner’s age?

Our boy Gerry looks great, which prompted many Bachelor fans to question his exact age. We all know Turner is the oldest Bachelor contestant so far, but he looks fantastic for someone supposedly entering the “sunset years of life.”

Despite appearances, however, Turner really is a septuagenarian. He’s a refined 71-year-old in the show’s first season, paired up with a number of similarly-aged ladies looking for love. A life-long romantic, Turner hopes to meet his final partner during his time on the program, and fans couldn’t be more excited to follow his journey to find the right fit.

Viewers can catch episodes of what may be the most popular Bachelor series to date once it starts airing on Sept. 28. Fresh episodes are slated to drop weekly, on Thursdays, at 7pm CT/8pm ET.