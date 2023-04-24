How tall is Alexander Skarsgård?

Alexander Skarsgård, like his siblings and father, has built himself quite the extensive acting resume since his Hollywood debut in the 1990s, and is once again making waves for himself in his recurring guest role in HBO’s smash hit series Succession.

A question that often pops up when Skarsgård shares the screen with costars is exactly how tall the actor stands, given that more often than not, he towers over other actors he stars alongside. Following his latest Succession appearance, the question has popped up once again.

So, is Alexander Skarsgård’s imposing height onscreen a legitimate trait, or is it camera trickery that makes him look enormous? Here’s what we know about the subject – as well as how he compares to the rest of his celebrity family.

Alexander Skarsgård’s height, explained

Photo via Sebastian Reuter / Stringer / Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård stands at a taller-than-average height of 6 feet, 4 inches – or 1.94m, if you prefer the metric system – via IMDb. The Skarsgård family in general are quite a tall bunch, with all of the Skarsgård siblings well over the 6-foot threshold. The tallest Skarsgård sibling is Sam, standing almost a full inch taller than Alexander at 1.96 m, while It star Bill is on the (comparatively) shorter side, at 1.92 m. Their father, Stellan Skarsgård, stands at 1.91cm. Needless to say, they’re likely one of, if not the tallest, acting family in Hollywood.

If you’re after more of Alexander Skarsgård, the actor recently starred in a Mia Goth and Brandon Cronenberg horror collaboration titled Infinity Pool. If you’re so inclined to check that out – here’s how you can watch it.