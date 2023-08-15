She’s everything. Australian actress Margot Robbie is the talk of the town after Barbie passed a whopping $1 billion at the global box office, making Greta Gerwig’s societal statement the second highest-grossing movie of 2023 behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but we anticipate that changing in the coming months. On Wednesdays, we wear pink. And every other day too, as fans flock to the theater to partake in the most culturally relevant cinematic experience of the 21st century.

And Robbie is the focal point of Barbie, portraying “Stereotypical Barbie” in particular. She’s prim and proper, made to be pretty and perfect and nothing else. If she ever deviates from this chosen path, it has catastrophic consequences on both Barbie Land and the Real World. And when Stereotypical Barbie has an existential crisis and develops devastating cellulite, our main conflict is set in motion.

Image via Warner Bros Studios

But Robbie has a long career behind her. She started out a regular on the 2008 television series Neighbours, then starred in Pan Am, then landed her breakthrough acting role as Duchess Naomi in the 2013 black comedy film The Wolf of Wall Street, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Since then, she’s appeared in The Legend of Tarzan, Focus, and even brought one of Batman’s greatest adversaries, Harley Quinn, to the big screen in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

But you might be wondering — as you do when a celebrity receives as much international attention as this — just how tall is Margot Robbie? And we’re here to make your lives a little easier. The 33-year-old actress is 5’6″, which is 167cm, and just so happens to be above the average height for women. In all of this Barbie promotional material, if it weren’t for trusty high heels, she might look a little lost next to her co-star, six-foot Ryan Gosling.

After she’s done wallowing in the fame and glory that comes with embodying Mattel’s leading lady, we’ll be expecting to see Robbie in an upcoming movie titled Queen of the Air, in which she portrays a legendary (but real-life) circus performer by the name of Lillian Leitzel. We don’t know too much else about the project, which is still in pre-production stages, but the hype for Barbie doesn’t appear to be dying down any time soon.