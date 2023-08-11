How Tall is Tom Hiddleston? The ‘Loki’ actor’s height, confirmed

Once upon a time, being an actor in a superhero movie relegated you to a very specific subsection of Hollywood, and not necessarily a respected one (unless you were Christopher Reeve, of course). Even top-dog filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino still have sour opinions about the current state of actors who run around in capes and save entire galaxies on the big screen, but the broader court of public opinion — the one that really matters when it comes to enjoying a flourishing career — vastly agrees that donning a cape in a popular superhero franchise such as, say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is akin to reaching the pinnacle of one’s career.

Take, for example, Tom Hiddleston. The 42-year-old English actor was virtually unknown in America before signing on to play the God of Mischief Loki in Thor. Before Thor, he had worked mainly in a smattering of TV movies and television series, but since stealing the hearts of Marvel fans around the world, he has joined the ranks of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, and more as an A-List actor who owes his career to the MCU.

And speaking of Chrises — the tallest of the bunch is Hemsworth, the God of Thunder — obviously — coming in at six-foot-three (6’3”). On-screen, Hiddleston play’s Thor’s adopted brother. Technically, Loki from the Marvel comics is six-foot-four (6’4”), according to Dimension.com, but if memory serves, Hiddleston wasn’t towering over Hemsworth on the big screen. So, how tall exactly is Hiddleston in real life?

Is Tom Hiddleston as tall as Loki from the comics?

Photo via Marvel Studios

On-screen, Hom Hiddleston’s Loki character is supposed to be six-foot-four (6’4”), but off-screen the actor is just a smidge shorter. Not by much, though — remember, he’s standing next to Chris Hemsworth most of the time, and is by no means craning his neck to look up at him.

Remember, Hiddleston was also attached to Taylor Swift at one point, and in the slew of paparazzi photos of the pair, he was taller than the supermodel-sized pop star (5’11”). According to his official IMDb page, Hiddleston is 6-foot-one and three-quarters (6’ 1¾″), meaning he’s over two and a half inches taller than Swift, and stands less than an inch and a half shorter than Hemsworth at 6’3”.

That’s not bad at all. In fact, it’s strikingly on the nose to a comic-accurate Loki, especially for a studio that has a reputation for disrespecting its canon. Then again, we have no doubt Hiddleston was hired for his talent and not his height, but hey, the height doesn’t hurt.

Since his debut as the God of Mischief in 2011, Hiddleston remains one of the only members from that very first phase of the MCU who is still causing a stir in the franchise (a good stir, mind you). He’s appeared in upwards of a dozen MCU properties and now headlines his own Disney Plus series, Loki. Not only is he the only villain in the franchise with actual depth to his villainy, but if you ask us he’s also one of the few we still don’t mind hanging around after all these years. New blood, shmew blood — we’ll never tire of watching Hiddleston as the God of Mischief.