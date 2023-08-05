Hugh Jackman finally gets an invite to join one of Ryan Reynolds’ extracurricular activities, and he’s already wanted as a permanent replacement

It took a while, but the frenemies are finally thawing their icy relationship.

You’ve got to wonder how fractious things have been on the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 given the intense and burning hatred stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have for each other, although they’re both professionals so you can imagine them having the decency to put the bad blood to one side for the sake of their craft.

Attempts have been made to mend the fences in amongst the constant firing of shots, hurling of insults, and childish games of one-upmanship, though, with the longtime Wolverine finally succeeding where many others have already succeeded by securing his first-ever invite to a Wrexham match.

The list of A-listers to have swung by the Racecourse Ground at one point or another already includes Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Shawn Levy to name but three, with Jackman looking thrilled to secure his spot in the directors’ box at long last.

Not only that, but co-owner and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney put forth the proposition of using soccer’s annual summer transfer window to orchestrate a swap deal that would see Jackman replace Reynolds in the boardroom, too.

We’re inclined to say that Reynolds won’t be giving up his seat at the table to his arch-nemesis, but we can at least sleep soundly in the knowledge the Deadpool 3 duo are putting their personal differences to one side in order to spend some time together away from the cameras, which hopefully translates into an R-rated superhero spectacular that lives up to the hype next summer.