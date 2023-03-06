Hugh Jackman’s return to the role of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is imminent, but not before the 54-year-old Australian actor bulks back up into beast-mode shape.

In a post to his Twitter account, Jackman gave his followers a behind-the-scenes look at the lengths by which he’s currently working to become the adamantium-infused, mutton-shopped mutant we know and love. And no, it’s not happening in the gym.

“Bulking,” he wrote, alongside a photo of meal-prepped trays stuffed with questionably delicious portions of beef, chicken, salmon, and veggies. “A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again.”

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023

Given his excessive use of periods in between the worlds “becoming Wolverine Again,” this is a road Jackman has clearly traversed before. At 54 years old, he has spent the last 23 years getting famously shredded for the character, with only a five-year break, from 2017 until 2022. Having initially retired his claws in the 2017 film Logan, Jackman is back at it again, this time thanks to his good pal Ryan Reynolds.

In Sept. 2022, Reynolds dropped a multiverse-sized bomb when he announced that Jackman would return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The threequel marks both actors’ debut in the MCU following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Since then, both Jackman and Reynolds have been keeping us on our toes, with vague answers and non-spoiler spoilers. But every now and then, they’ve given us juicy details worth waiting for, such as the addition of new cast members to the Deadpool family.

While overcoming the inevitable cheat day or two, Jackman and crew have also offered Marvel fans tantalizing rumors about what they can expect in Deadpool 3, which just might see the return of even more X-Men characters to the team.

Still, for the most part, we’re left waiting for either Jackman or Reynolds to drop more breadcrumbs. Our only hope is that said breadcrumbs are more delicious than the flavorless, meal-prepped trays of food Jackman is currently stuffing himself with. Then again, we’ll take what we can get.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.