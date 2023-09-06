‘I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to’: Dionne Warwick has Elon Musk in her sight

Many celebrities have taken a stand against Elon Musk‘s reign of terror over X (previously Twitter), and among them is Dionne Warwick.

Ever since the business magnate took over the social media platform, Warwick has been showing her displeasure toward Musk’s constant, mostly incomprehensive changes to it. The decision to get rid of the blocking function just seems to be one of his most confusing decisions for the singer/actress.

Just recently, in conversation with People, Warwick made it clear that she wishes to have some words with X’s owner regarding this subject, claiming she’s not even sure he knows what he’s doing:

“I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he’s doing or if he knows what he’s doing. So until that happens, I’ll reserve my answer to that question.”

That sounds about right. Despite having stepped down as the app’s CEO, Musk clearly still has influence over X’s direction, so his trail of questionable decisions is likely to continue. Exactly how long the social media platform will be able to stay afloat with its continued decrease in quality and overall user satisfaction is another matter entirely.

The problem, though, is that not everyone seems willing to actually leave the platform despite their discontent. In July, for example, Warwick even jokingly presented her resignation as honorary X CEO but that has had no impact on her use of the app. Perhaps after she has that talk with Musk the singer will decide whether or not there’s hope for X’s salvation.