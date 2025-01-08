‘I thought he would want to marry me’: Pamela Anderson ‘disappointed’ after failing to snag megastar childhood crush

Pamela Anderson, who’s graced countless magazine covers and made waves as a Baywatch legend, has revealed a shocking but funny fact about her childhood fantasies — and it involves a megastar who unfortunately didn’t have eyes for her when they met.

Recommended Videos

The 57-year-old stunner recently disclosed to W Magazine that she spent her younger years dreaming about a life with one mega-famous singer, but faced crushing disappointment when reality didn’t quite match her teenage hopes.

“Michael Jackson,” Pamela said when asked to name her childhood crush by the magazine. She then went on to divulge the embarrassing delusion she had when she finally met him. “I thought he would want to marry me. Then I met him, and he didn’t ask me to marry him! I was really disappointed.”

Anderson’s candid revelation may have sent her fans reeling, imagining the glitz and glamour of what could have been Hollywood’s most unexpected power couple. Though Anderson may not have snagged her childhood crush, she’s certainly making headlines in other ways lately. The iconic blonde bombshell turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, where she radiated confidence and elegance as she celebrated her first-ever nomination for her critically acclaimed performance in The Last Showgirl.

Additionally, she graced W Magazine’s annual Best Performances Portfolio, looking every inch the Hollywood goddess in a classy trench coat, opaque stockings, and black stilettos while posing on a sofa for the outlet. The coveted portfolio, curated by W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg, celebrated 34 actors who have dominated cinema with unforgettable performances.

Pamela Anderson for W Magazine pic.twitter.com/zamBORsKJE — MUSE (@llibombshell) January 4, 2025

Aside from Anderson, this year’s lineup included Adrien Brody, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Mia Goth, Paul Mescal, Andrew Garfield, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, Tilda Swinton, and many more.

Apart from disclosing the man she wanted to marry, Anderson reflected on her career in her interview with the magazine. “[I’ve] been underestimated and not really given a chance to showcase her talents. I feel like this is just the beginning. I have a lot more to give. I’m capable of much more than I ever believed I could do in my past,” she said.

Her Golden Globe nomination for The Last Showgirl marks a career milestone. Though she ultimately lost the award to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, Anderson’s portrayal of Shelly, a glamorous aging Las Vegas showgirl forced to confront her uncertain future, has earned rave reviews.

The official teaser for Gia Coppola’s ‘THE LAST SHOWGIRL’ starring Pamela Anderson has been released. pic.twitter.com/3Wi0nMzm7G — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 14, 2024

Sharing her gratitude with People over the accolades she received from critics, she said: It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities — we are not all so lucky. I wish everyone my love and thanks while I navigate this new exciting chapter.”

The Hollywood star’s triumphant return to the big screen comes nearly eight years after she briefly reprised her iconic role as CJ Parker in the 2017 Baywatch film. But The Last Showgirl signals a new chapter for her as a dramatic actress — one filled with possibility, reinvention, and, as she says, staying open to new dreams.

The film, which debuted last Sept. 6, 2024, also features Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, and Jason Schwartzman. It will hit theaters nationwide on January 10, 2025, following a limited release in Los Angeles this past December.

While Anderson may not have ended up as Mrs. Michael Jackson, she’s carving her own path in the showbiz industry as a solo act, and here’s hoping more success follows.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy