Is David Duchovny married?

David Duchovny was one of the most coveted heartthrobs of the 1990s thanks to his sizzling chemistry with Gillian Anderson on The X-Files.

Off-screen, Duchovney’s suitors piled up and his dating life became increasingly publicized. With rumored flings with the likes of Perrey Reeves, Winona Ryder, and Ashley Judd, the actor-author-musician eventually settled down in 1997 with fellow thespian Téa Leoni, who was known at the time for her starring turn as a tenacious tabloid journalist in The Naked Truth.

Is David Duchovny currently married?

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

X-Files and Californication actor David Duchovny is not married at the time of writing. He has been in a relationship with Monique Pendleberry since 2017, but the two have not tied the knot. According to the Daily Mail, the 63-year-old and the 29-year-old met at a Malibu smoothie bar owned by a friend of the actor’s and where his girlfriend-to-be used to work.

Prior to that, Duchovny was famously married to Téa Leoni for 17 years, from 1997 to 2014, reportedly getting hitched after just eight weeks of dating, per OK Magazine. However, their relationship had fizzled out by 2008 when the actor entered a rehab facility for sex addiction following rumors of infidelity. They reconciled but separated for good in 2011. By 2014 their divorce had been finalized.

Leoni told E! that same year that the two “have always loved each other” and continue to be a united parenting front to their two children. The youngest, Kyd Miller, was born in 2002, and the oldest, Madelaine West, was born in 1999 and has followed in her parents’ footsteps, acting in movies like A Mouthful of Air and shows like Painkiller and Saint X. Duchovny told The Telegraph in 2023 that the worst moment of his life was telling his kids their parents were getting a divorce.