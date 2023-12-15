Is Elisabeth Moss pregnant? Answered

You can’t be a woman in Hollywood without rumors about pregnancy cropping up eventually.

Gain a little weight? Probably pregnant. Date a man for more than five minutes? Bun in the oven. Wear baggy clothes? Trying to hide the bump. Its exhausting, but its also an everlasting consequence of fame, and one that Elisabeth Moss is simply the latest victim of.

The stunningly talented actress has been one of Hollywood’s go-to stars over the last decade, after dazzling the world in a slew of roles — most notably as Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale. She took the world by storm when the series premiered in 2017, and she’s kept us glued to our screens every season since.

Moss is a frequent flier in the gossip sphere, most likely due to her status as an unproblematic star. She doesn’t land in headlines because she’s in some new beef, she doesn’t change relationships every other week, and she cherry picks her projects based on her own interests. In a sea of complicated, dramatic actors, she’s a breath of fresh air.

But she’s also pretty private, which leaves her fans with plenty of questions. Over the years, Moss has been linked to a few high profile men — even wedding one back in the 2000s — but she works hard to keep her personal and professional life separate. That, paired with Moss’ status as a woman with an actual human-shaped body, leads to frequently resurfacing queries about pregnancy.

Is Elisabeth Moss expecting a child?

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Moss is one of painfully few women in Hollywood with some actual curves on her. She looks like a regular 41-year-old woman, albeit a very pretty and talented one, and that drives the beauty-obsessed masses insane. They think there must be some reason she can’t fit inside your average traffic cone, and — since she’s a lady, with lady parts — they come to the same obnoxious conclusion: Pregnancy.

No, Elizabeth Moss is not pregnant, nor does it appear she ever has been. She’s sported the pregnant look a few times, in high-profile roles like the aforementioned Offred, but off-screen Moss toys with the idea of motherhood, but has yet to take the plunge.

She has gushed, in the past, about how much she’d enjoy motherhood. She’s joked about how wonderful an upbringing her own mother provided, and even teased that, should she ever have kids of her own, she’d pass them off to her mom for a prime parenthood experience.

Moss was briefly married to SNL alumnus Fred Armisen between late 2009 and mid-2010, but they split after less than a year together, and never welcomed any children into the fold. Both halves of the brief marriage have alluded to its toxicity behind the scenes, with Armisen even admitting that he was a “terrible husband.”

Moss isn’t currently seeing anyone — at least publicly — and it doesn’t seem she has any plans to expand the family soon. For now, and maybe forever, she’s focused in on her (thriving) career. That’s something women sometimes choose to do (shocker, I know), and constantly haranguing her about expanding her family isn’t going to change that.