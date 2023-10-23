‘Is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?’: Dwayne Johnson pledges to step in and ‘work at updating’ his horrifying wax figure

Having first gained experience of being poorly-rendered for all the world to see over 20 years when the climactic showdown in The Mummy Returns turned him into a ghastly pixelated mess, you’d have thought it would be water off Dwayne Johnson‘s back to discover his visage has been butchered yet again.

And yet, a recently-unveiled wax figurine of the A-list superstar turned out to be so wide of the mark, nightmarish, and more than a touch unsettling that Johnson has vowed to have his team reach out to the Grevin Museum in Paris to ensure that people aren’t paying good money to see what’s already been dubbed as “Mr. Clean cosplaying as The Rock.”

via Sony

The actor and producer has also taken issue with his recreation being significantly lighter-skinned than the former professional wrestler with a Black father and a Samoan mother, even if he took it in good stride when quoting an incredulous reaction video asking if “is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?”

Johnson did at least promise “next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself,” but based on the fact he’s made it public to his hundreds of millions of followers that Team Rock will be having a stern word with the museum over its decidedly pastier depiction of his hulking frame, you get the sneaking suspicion that he might just want to inspect it firsthand should his requested alterations be made.

Hopefully it happens soon, because that dead-eyed monstrosity can burn a hole right through you.