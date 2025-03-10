Jennifer Coolidge unpacks what it was like pulling a Lauren Boebert with Ed Harris in her new movie

Jennifer Coolidge has recalled shooting a particularly fun scene with Ed Harris, as part of their new dark comedy thriller film, Riff Raff. Coolidge spoke of the awkward scene during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! It sees Coolidge’s character, Ruth, excitedly grope Harris’ Vincent while the pair are traipsing in the woods, though Harris is less than impressed with the advance. “Come on,” Coolidge pleads in the scene. “It’s just us surrounded by these sh**** trees!”

Recommended Videos

While the scene generates laughs (it’s Coolidge, after all!), the actress said she will not “do that to Ed Harris again,” largely because her co-star might’ve thought she was not simply acting, but “really going for it.” Coolidge clarified that, of course, she “was acting” (she saves the real-life groping for Lauren Boebert), but Harris’ legitimate response to the fondle made her think she was maybe going a little too ‘method.’ “At one point, [Harris] was like ‘get out of there,’” Coolidge recalled, to which Kimmell suggested that maybe Harris is “just a really good actor.”

Making matters even more awkward, Coolidge said there “was no rehearsal” for the fondle scene, perhaps adding to Harris’ sense of genuine surprise in the moment. While she didn’t elaborate on it, Coolidge did recall another fondle scene for a separate movie that went far worse than her experience with Harris. “I won’t tell it because it went so bad,” the actress said, adding that the director of that film “told me last-minute” that she’d have to grope her co-star. “It really didn’t go well,” Coolidge said, revealing that perhaps she has more in common with Boebert than we thought.

Coolidge and Harris star in Riff Raff alongside Pete Davidson, Dustin Hoffman, and Bill Murray, the latter of whom Coolidge may have developed a slight crush on. “Sometimes when guys are a little mean to you, just for a second, you’re like ‘Oh!’” Coolidge gushed, while recalling Murray’s penchant for giving her a “hard time.” Elsewhere in the interview, Coolidge discussed the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, in which she voices Marlene opposite Jack Black and Jason Mamoa, as well as The White Lotus, the Mike White-created series in which she formerly portrayed Tanya McQuoid.

“I thought I’d be cool with it,” Coolidge said of her departure from the series following her character’s death last season, “but Mike White is a genius and it’s going really well.” The third season of the hit anthology show takes place in Thailand, and while there’s regrettably no sign of Coolidge, it does feature a stacked cast including Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Lisa of the K-pop group, BLACKPINK. Riff Raff hit cinemas on Feb. 28, while A Minecraft Movie will premiere on Apr. 4th.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy