Jeremy Allen White’s age, confirmed

Despite entering the acting scene back in 2006 — starring in the film Beautiful Ohio and the television show Conviction — 2023 has been quite the year for the one and only Jeremy Allen White.

While starring in Shameless, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and more over the past two decades has slung White into the spotlight, starring as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in Hulu’s The Bear was truly his breakout moment, earning him a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Aside from these achievements, he was nominated for a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Drama / Genre Series and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series due to his stellar performance in The Bear, and he was even nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He will find out if another trophy will be added to his collection when the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards air on Jan. 15, 2024.

Nonetheless, with The Bear resulting in his rapid rise to stardom, viewers have been left with dozens of questions regarding Jeremy Allen White — Is he married? Does he have any siblings? What is his net worth? — and one such query is about the exceptional actor’s real age.

How old is Jeremy Allen White?

Despite having youthful spirit, White is much older than you might think…

Given the fact that he was born on Feb. 17, 1991, the New York native is 32 years old, which makes him an Aquarius.

Aside from his age and star sign, some fun facts about the talented actor are that he was a dancer who performed ballet, jazz, and tap in elementary school, he has two daughters (named Ezer and Dolores), and he is rumored to be seeing Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía. For the sake of brevity, we will stop here to avoid overfeeding your (and our) drive to talk about Jeremy Allen White all day long.