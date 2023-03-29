Jeremy Renner’s emotional interview compared to a parody ripped straight from ‘The Boys’

Cynicism is one of social media’s default settings, so it wasn’t a shock to anyone that a full-blown trailer promoting Jeremy Renner‘s first interview since his near-death accident would find Disney being accused of trying to monetize a terrifying moment where the actor nearly lost his life.

However, it’s not the existence of the sit-down that’s generating even more quizzical glances across the Twittersphere, but the way it’s being marketed. The footage intersperses clips of Renner doing heroic deeds as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye, cut together with heart-wrenching instances of the two-time Academy Award nominee lying in a hospital bed.

One of the first things that came to mind for a lot of people – whether it be for better or worse – was Prime Video’s superhero smash hit The Boys, leaving many to wonder why Disney-backed ABC opted to go for a tone that was more reminiscent of Vought-sponsored propaganda than anything else.

Love Jeremy Renner, very glad he’s okay. But this shit looks like something Vought would put out in The Boys https://t.co/TLlew0xPsr — “H1BB1DY” (@H1BB1DY) March 29, 2023

love Jeremy Renner but this scream for The Boys parody so much 😂 https://t.co/lYBJUDDTP7 — IQ🇲🇾🇵🇸🏴 (@muhd_iqmal_) March 29, 2023

I mean no disrespect to Jeremy Renner and his accident but why is this getting presented like something you see from The Boys bro…

Fucking foul if you ask me — tristan. (@Crietyh) March 29, 2023

Disney making a documentary about Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident is something Vought International would do.

Sometimes reality surpasses fiction. 🤡 — Enojado (@Enojadoland) March 29, 2023

I am so happy to see Jeremy Renner is doing well but this straight out gives Vought International Vibes or @TheBoysTV really messed up my mind. https://t.co/WW1i11y9tH — Sriram (@sriramofearth) March 29, 2023

It’s impossible not to be amazed by the speed of Renner’s recovery considering that he broke upwards of 30 bones and was immediately airlifted to intensive care after nearly being torn to shreds by his own snowplow, never mind the fact he’s preparing to get back out there and shake hands, talk to the press, and promote upcoming streaming series Rennervations without a care in the world.

That doesn’t mean his fans can’t feel uneasy about the way it’s being handled, though, even if you’d imagine he would be the one to sign off on anything relating to his own experience.