Kanye West’s Instagram post attacking Pete Davidson disappears amid reports that Kim Kardashian was ‘livid’ over it

Well that didn’t last long! Hours after Kanye West posted a Photoshopped image of the front page of the New York Times declaring Pete Davidson to be dead on Instagram, the post has been removed. Though, it’s presently unclear whether Ye removed the post himself or if Instagram stepped in, as the social media platform has done in the past.

What’s interesting about the timing, however, is that the post was removed shortly after Page Six published a report that Kim Kardashian was supposedly “livid” over the post — and understandably so!

“Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” the source explained. “Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately.”

“Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him,” the source added, referring to the photos that Kardashian posted to Instagram shortly before reports surfaced of her split with Davidson, below. “This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

Despite the fact that Kardashian and Davidson are no longer a couple, it sounds like she continues to hold her ex in high regard — which only exacerbated the timing of Ye’s post.

“A second source close to the Kardashians star told us tell us she will ‘always protect Pete,’ no matter their relationship status, and won’t stand for West’s behavior. ‘She’ll never get back together with Kanye,’ the source explained, noting she asked the rapper to delete the photo several times ‘to no avail.’”

Despite the constant need to weigh in on his ex, West has experienced no shortage of relationship drama himself this year, while continuing to taunt Davidson.

Back in early January, Ye began a brief, yet high profile relationship with New York “it girl” Julia Fox, and began dating model Chaney Jones just weeks after the couple’s split. Jones and West likewise parted ways in early June, but if he’s thinking about getting back together with Kardashian, it sounds like he better think twice.