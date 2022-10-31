Kanye West somehow uses murder of Emmett Till to make point about Donda Academy shutdown, and people are furious

Warning: the contents of this article reference graphic images of deceased African-American people.

Just when you thought Kanye West was scraping the bottom of the barrel, he goes ahead and digs himself deeper into a hole that is pretty much impossible to ever crawl out of.

The disgraced rapper has gone on a fresh tirade on Instagram, in a since-deleted post, declaring he is being ‘economically’ and ‘digitally’ lynched in the caption of a photo of Emmett Till’s dead body. We can’t quite put into words how sickening, shortsighted and so far off the mark West’s comparison is, but social media has a few choice thoughts.

Kanye west using a picture of emmett till’s dead body on his instagram post, for no valid fucking reason. how dare he …genuinely fuck kanye west. — 🇧🇧BLACKLIVESMATTER🇧🇧 (@MorganHunte) October 30, 2022

Kanye is disgusting and flat out awful! You post picture of Emmett Till to make a point economic and digital lynching? You “free thinkers” really love him. SMH — Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) October 31, 2022

Kanye is a privileged billionaire, comparing facing the consequences of his actions to black children being murdered and lynchings is fucking disgusting. You are nothing like emmett till Kanye. — Kasen (@wavesdontdie7) October 30, 2022

West has clearly crossed over the threshold from spouting rubbish to actively seeking attention, with the purpose of his incendiary post seemingly being to call out Ari Emanuel who actively pushed for corporations to cut cords with the bigoted rapper, per TMZ.

did Kanye seriously just post a picture of Emmett Till’s corpse to make a point about the zoning laws for his charter school — LeHalloween Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) October 30, 2022

I can’t understand why Kanye posted a photo of Emmett Till in his casket and then asked for Ari Emmanuel to find somewhere for the kids from his school to go to.



I can’t make the correlation between the two situations. Am I missing something? #KanyeWest — Jay Lee's Corner on YouTube (@JayLeesCorner) October 30, 2022

Not a lot of things online really shock me all that much anymore but Kanye posting a picture of Emmett Till’s body on IG as part of a rant about his weird unaccredited school getting shut down is like….what the fuck, man — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) October 30, 2022

West took aim at Emanuel by asking him to find a place for the Donda Academy kids to go to school, with the school’s shutdown displacing 60 kids. He also used the post to allege that the professional athletes who have dropped the artist’s Donda Sports brand were pressured into doing so.

While everything has since been deleted, Ye also posted a screenshot of a text message thread between himself and someone named ‘Russell S’, who was trying to convince the rapper to simmer down a bit, to no effect – with West retorting he’s “gotta get the Jewish business people to make the contracts fair or die trying.”

West is finding himself with fewer and fewer allies as he continues to utterly obliterate what’s left of his reputation, although rumor has it that he’s found a friend in Andrew Tate – if that offers any indication of Ye’s social standing.