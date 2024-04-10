Mark Hamill smiling delightedly next to a Trump-themed Jabba the Hut
Photos by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images and Lucasfilm
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics

Mark Hamill announces that he will not be voting for the Jabba the Hutt of politics this November

"I will never join you. You failed, your highness."
Image of Jonathan Wright
Jonathan Wright
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 02:01 pm

Mark Hamill has proven yet again that he’s worthy of the mantle of Luke Skywalker by announcing, in no uncertain terms, that come November, he will not be voting for the indicted buffoon formerly masquerading as the commander-in-chief.

Recommended Videos

From spewing one baseless conspiracy theory to the next, the Republican party is doing everything in its power to keep the sinking Donald Trump ship afloat for just a little while longer. Perhaps it’s because they know that as we inch closer to the November presidential election, its most important function is to steal attention away from all of Trump’s innumerable shortcomings — and I’m being very kind with my choice of word here — and hope that their plan to steal billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money will somehow succeed. And hey, if that doesn’t work, you could always stir up a revolt and try to steal the election; it’s not as if you wouldn’t be able to get away with it.

Well, not if the Last Jedi himself has anything to say on the matter. Ever the guardian of all that’s left of sanity and reason in this hive of scum and villainy we call social media, Hamill recently took to X (Twitter) to announce that’s voting for President Joe Biden in November.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Mark Hamill is the ultimate internet dad, whether it be calling out Trump’s latest clowning act or proving that the man behind Luke Skywalker could never stand for misogynistic hate.

And now we know that Trump stands even less of a chance of winning, because the Force is with us.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Matt Gaetz being Jack Nicholson’s Joker clone is extra creepy given renewed grooming queries
Matt Gaetz
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Matt Gaetz being Jack Nicholson’s Joker clone is extra creepy given renewed grooming queries
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How many children does Wynonna Judd have?
Wynonna Judd and children Elijah and Grace
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How many children does Wynonna Judd have?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Read Article What was Gene Hackman’s last movie?
Gene Hackman
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What was Gene Hackman’s last movie?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Why was Wynonna Judd’s daughter arrested?
Wynnona Judd and daughter Grace Kelley
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why was Wynonna Judd’s daughter arrested?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Matt Gaetz being Jack Nicholson’s Joker clone is extra creepy given renewed grooming queries
Matt Gaetz
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Matt Gaetz being Jack Nicholson’s Joker clone is extra creepy given renewed grooming queries
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How many children does Wynonna Judd have?
Wynonna Judd and children Elijah and Grace
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How many children does Wynonna Judd have?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Read Article What was Gene Hackman’s last movie?
Gene Hackman
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What was Gene Hackman’s last movie?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Why was Wynonna Judd’s daughter arrested?
Wynnona Judd and daughter Grace Kelley
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why was Wynonna Judd’s daughter arrested?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 10, 2024
Author
Jonathan Wright
Jonathan is a religious consumer of movies, TV shows, video games, and speculative fiction. And when he isn't doing that, he likes to write about them. He can get particularly worked up when talking about 'The Lord of the Rings' or 'A Song of Ice and Fire' or any work of high fantasy, come to think of it.