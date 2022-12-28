Marvel die-hards throw open their treasure trove of fond ‘Stan-ecdotes’ on the legend’s birthday

Today would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, but sadly he passed on Nov. 12, 2018. This icon was the brain behind countless comic books, television shows, and movies. Marvel would not be what it is today without him. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the big day.

To honor Stan's centennial, let’s fill this post with memories! Please share your favorite Stan anecdotes, cameos & stories.



We can't wait to share more of Stan's work with you & we're thankful that your support will keep Stan's memory alive for years to come.#StanLee100 pic.twitter.com/t6DaYM2uPC — Stan Lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 28, 2022

One fan even came up with an adorable catchphrase for the event, Stanecdotes.

The term "Stanecdotes" should be added to the lexicon. — Erik Simon Poulsen (@barstoolcadaver) December 28, 2022

One Twitter user fondly remembered working for Stan. He even got the inside scoop on Spiderman’s marriage.

Getting to assist him during a signing in the late 80s. Around the time Spider-Man got married. I asked what he thought of that. He said “he deserves it. I put him through enough” pic.twitter.com/3oU3PEMKhg — Mike DiGiorgio (@MikeDiGiorgio) December 28, 2022

Another fan posted a heartwarming story about how they exchanged Christmas and birthday cards with Stan before even meeting him. Thankfully, they did eventually meet in 2015 and took an awesome photograph.

My most favorite memory is from the early 90s as I exchanged Christmas & birthday cards with @TheRealStanLee for 3 years. I was 12-14 or so years old & wrote to him. Stan wrote a big handwritten note in the final Hallmark card. This photo was when I finally met him in 2015. pic.twitter.com/A1WaGHf2oa — Brock N. Cordeiro (@BNCordeiro) December 28, 2022

Director Kevin Smith got in on the action as well. Smith was a fan of Lee’s and got to work with him on Mallrats. Since that experience, he considered Lee a good friend.

Today, @TheRealStanLee would’ve turned 100 years old! The @Marvel maestro was always a hero of mine, but thanks to making MALLRATS with him, we actually became friends! I miss the Old Man and his endless parade of smiles and good cheer. Happy Birthday, Emperor of Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/rnNENA8FRK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 28, 2022

Great Scott! Actor Christopher Llyod gave a moving tribute to Lee calling him “a true visionary.”

Celebrating 100 years of the great @TheRealStanLee – we miss you friend! A true visionary beyond belief. pic.twitter.com/vKqgtiky0V — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) December 28, 2022

Filmmaker Ryan Silbert, who produced the Oscar-winning short God of Love, also had love for Lee to share. The pair created The Alliances Universe together.

Over the years @TheRealStanLee forged the modern myths of our time, but also he nurtured a community of explorers, creators, & fans, myself and @lieberman_luke included. Creating the @AlliancesUniv with him was the honor of a lifetime. Today is a time to reflect and celebrate. pic.twitter.com/vRmTa5CJHP — Ryan Silbert (@RyanSilbert) December 28, 2022

Stanley Martin Lieber, or Stan Lee as he would eventually be called, was born on Dec 28, 1922, in New York City. In 1939 he began his career as an assistant at his family’s new Timely Comics. His first duties included filling the ink for the artists. Lee’s first credit as a comic book writer was on Captain America Foils the Traitor’s Revenge. In the 1960 Timely would become Marvel and the groundwork for its future glory would be laid. Lee married Joan Booncock in 1947. They had two daughters together. Lee will be remembered by friends and fans for many years to come.