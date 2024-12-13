Meghan Markle revealed why she was always doomed to ditch the Royal Family, 4 years before she married Prince Harry

When Meghan Markle shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in 2017, the world didn’t know it was losing a treasure trove of cheeky wisdom, unapologetic self-reflection, and, as it turns out, subtle royal foreshadowing.

Among the musings in the blog was one simple, nine-word declaration that now reads like a mic drop on the entire monarchy: “I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches.” Oh, the irony. Fast-forward a few years, and Meghan found herself sipping tea under Buckingham Palace chandeliers, in a world of tiaras and titles, and presumably—faking smiles at formal luncheons. But as history shows, you can dress a duchess in designer and diamonds, but you can’t keep a woman of action chained to a gilded throne.

Meghan Markle in her The Tig era days🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/QXcGdZqVGP — Ariel The Mermaid (@sa_squaddie) March 28, 2024

That nine-word manifesto wasn’t just a line from her blog—it was a full-blown spoiler alert for what was to come. Even before Prince Harry entered the picture, Meghan was clear about one thing: her soul thrived on purpose. And while the Royal Family offers plenty of ceremonial work, it also comes with more pomp than substance—a contradiction for someone who once wrote, “This type of work is what feeds my soul.”

The clash was inevitable. Meghan’s world before royalty wasn’t all red carpets and Hollywood glitz. Sure, she was Rachel Zane on Suits and dabbled in calligraphy for wedding invites on the side (who knew that was even a thing?). But she was a woman who had spent her life chasing impact. At 11, she successfully called out a sexist dish soap commercial. By 15, she was volunteering at soup kitchens. So it’s no wonder that when royal life came knocking with its endless protocol and centuries-old traditions, Meghan politely opened the door and quietly started plotting her exit.

What’s wild is how it all came full circle. For all the tabloid chatter about tiaras and tantrums, Meghan’s biggest issue with royal life wasn’t scandalous—it was existential. She wasn’t built for the passive pageantry of it all. The duchess herself put it best: “I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works.” Yes, the Royals do work (charity galas, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, waving with royal precision); it’s the kind of work that comes with a side of lavish banquets and ceremonial lunches—the very thing Meghan had always avoided.

Let’s talk about the elephant—or should we say corgi—in the room: her exit. By 2020, Meghan and Harry decided to leave royal life behind, and the narrative became, “Meghan couldn’t handle it.” But the truth is far juicier. According to Finding Freedom, Meghan confided to a friend, “I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.” This wasn’t just a breakup with the Royal Family—it was a breakup with a system that never fit her in the first place.

Now, Meghan’s somewhat happily settled in California with Harry, Archie, and Lilibet, living a life that looks a lot more like The Tig and a lot less like Buckingham Palace. She’s working on a cooking show for Netflix, which feels deliciously on-brand for someone who always knew her way around a good story—and a good plate. Meghan will always be the woman who works while the rest of us wait to see what she cooks up next. Literally.

