Mistaken for Justin Bieber, ‘My Hero Academia’ voice actor is caught in the Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber crossfire

Imagine being so famous that even someone who has a similar name catches some of your social media heat. This was the case with Justin Briner, the voice of Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia, who has the unfortunate distinction of having a name that’s too close to pop star Justin Bieber.

There’s a scandal of sorts between pop singer Selena Gomez and Bieber’s wife, Hailey, and the two are supposedly feuding (along with Kylie Jenner, for some reason). It’s a lot of hearsay, but basically it ended up with Gomez taking a break from social media, and Hailey being accused of shading her by playing Rema’s “Calm Down” in an Instagram story.

What does this have to do with Briner and My Hero Academia? He actually received an anonymous DM from someone who thought he was Justin, telling him to be better.

The post has gone viral with more than 1.3 million views (as of this writing) and almost 2,000 retweets. Of course, people were also having fun with the whole thing.

I’m as surprised as the rest of you 😵‍💫 — Justin Briner (@justinbriner) February 27, 2023

If you can’t protect the woman that isn’t your ex from the woman that isn’t your wife, how can you call yourself a hero?! — Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, in Justin Bieber’s inbox: “SUBS ARE BETTER!!1!” — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕟 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕦𝕚𝕣𝕖 (@KrisComics) February 26, 2023

So when can we hear your new 'Single' ? or you making an EP? — Brian Watts (@MegaVWatts) February 26, 2023

It’s true — they’re practically twins!

Can't blame them. They look very similar. Easy mistake to make. pic.twitter.com/RXfqdGNKRj — CBFan5000 (@CBFan5K) February 26, 2023

