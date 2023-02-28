Mistaken for Justin Bieber, ‘My Hero Academia’ voice actor is caught in the Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber crossfire
Imagine being so famous that even someone who has a similar name catches some of your social media heat. This was the case with Justin Briner, the voice of Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia, who has the unfortunate distinction of having a name that’s too close to pop star Justin Bieber.
There’s a scandal of sorts between pop singer Selena Gomez and Bieber’s wife, Hailey, and the two are supposedly feuding (along with Kylie Jenner, for some reason). It’s a lot of hearsay, but basically it ended up with Gomez taking a break from social media, and Hailey being accused of shading her by playing Rema’s “Calm Down” in an Instagram story.
What does this have to do with Briner and My Hero Academia? He actually received an anonymous DM from someone who thought he was Justin, telling him to be better.
The post has gone viral with more than 1.3 million views (as of this writing) and almost 2,000 retweets. Of course, people were also having fun with the whole thing.
Here’s some meta hero talk.
Someone adding fuel to the age old question of subs or dubs.
If there ever was a time to pivot to music, now would be it.
Here’s a good use of the Spider-Man glasses meme.
It’s true — they’re practically twins!
We’ll let you know when Briner’s new single drops.