OMG, did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco hire the cook from their first date to cater their wedding?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are deep into wedding planning, causing the fans to obsess over every little detail. This time, the latest speculation is all about the food. Over the weekend, the couple celebrated Blanco’s 37th birthday in the most adorable way– Selena and Benny returned to the restaurant where they had their first date. Talk about romantic!

The couple dined at Jitlada, an authentic Thai food spot in Los Angeles. They also stepped into the kitchen to recreate the shrimp dish they enjoyed that night. But what really caught everyone’s attention was a comment from the restaurant’s owner, Sarin “Jazz” Sing. Jazz’s menu is evidently mouth-watering, because the fans are now fully convinced she might be catering Selena’s wedding.

Benny and Selena didn’t just enjoy a meal, they also got hands-on in the kitchen. In a video shared to Blanco’s Instagram, the couple teamed up with Jazz Sing to cook up the very same fried shrimp with curry they had on their first date. They were all smiles as they coated the shrimp in tapioca flour, fried it to crispy perfection, and poured a flavorful lemongrass-infused curry over the dish. Selena even flashed a proud smile at the camera as she took a bite, clearly loving every second of it. But then came the comment that set off all the wedding rumors. Under the video, Jazz wrote: “Love and appreciate you so much. Can’t wait to cook on your wedding. You both are so kind to me.”

The message immediately sparked speculation that the couple had already enlisted her as their wedding chef. While nothing has been officially confirmed, Jazz’s comment has fans convinced that she’s involved in some way. After all, Selena and Benny are known for their sentimental gestures, and bringing in the chef from their first date to cater their wedding would be peak romance. Moreover, according to sources close to the couple, Selena has been deep in wedding planning mode. She’s been creating a vision board for the ceremony, searching for the perfect dress. Furthermore, she has allegedly already hired a wedding planner to bring her dream day to life. Insiders say the couple is prioritizing an intimate celebration.

Is Jazz catering the wedding or not?

Selena and Benny began dating in June 2023, and by the end of 2024, they were engaged. Since then, the couple has been open about their relationship, constantly gushing about each other. If that wasn’t enough to prove how much love is in the air, Jazz left another sweet comment under Blanco’s birthday post: “Benny is the kindest man on Earth. He will make Selena a princess in life. When I got a bad cold 3 weeks ago, he checked on me every other day till I got back to work. What a lucky 70-year-old lady. #love you.”

Right now, nothing is official. But Jazz’s comment shouldn’t be taken lightly. After all, these are major names she’s attached to. As far as one can tell, she is already in on the wedding plans. Fans will have to wait and see if Jazz gets the official wedding caterer title, but in the meantime, it’s safe to say this couple is making sure every detail of their big day is as meaningful as possible.

